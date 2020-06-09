Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/06/2020 16:06:34 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
British pilot makes miraculous recovery

 
 
09/06/2020    16:04 GMT+7

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

The 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron can hold a cup and respond todoctors. — Photo taken from video clip

He can now sit up, respond to doctors, move his legs, write on a board and press a button to adjust the height of his bed.

The information was provided in the latest update, issued on Monday evening, by the treatment sub-department under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Luong Ngọc Khue, deputy head of the sub-department, said leading experts from the medical professional council and the sub-department were amazed when they received the pictures sent by doctors of Cho Ray Hospital.

“We could not believe the patient could recover so quickly,” he said.

Khue said it was the result of co-operation, advice and exchange between doctors from the medical professional council, the sub-department as well as HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital.

“This is an extraordinary effort because we were pessimistic at times,” he said.

"The patient’s miraculous recovery was encouragement to the doctors for their tireless efforts and devotion.

 

“We will try our best to carry out the best for patients,” he said.

The sub-department said the patient’s pulse is between 90-120 beats per minute; with blood pressure between 120/60mmHg to 150/70 mmHg.

The patient’s lungs exchange oxygen better than before. He has gradually lowered his extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) settings. His fever and distention have been decreased. Doctors also perform physical therapy for the patient twice a day and adjust electrolytes in his body.

Despite his miraculous progress, the doctors said the patient’s condition is still severe.

The patient will need many more weeks to come off the ventilator and recover his motor functions. During the recovery process, he is at risk of infection.

Khue said thanks to the patient’s miraculous recovery, the ministry’s consideration of a lung transplant is now a contingency plan. — VNS

 
 

