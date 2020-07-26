Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/07/2020 13:50:16 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured

26/07/2020    13:47 GMT+7

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

bus turns turtle in central vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured hinh 0
At least 8 have been killed and dozens injured in a tragic bus accident in Quang Binh province, central Vietnam, on July 26

The tragic accident happened at around 10.50am at a road section on Ho Chi Minh Highway, about 10km from Phong Nha – Ke Bang tourist site.

It currently remains unknown who were on board the bus and where they were going because no phone signals were available there.

Some sources said the passengers were on a holiday to Phong Nha – Ke Bang site, while others said they were on the way home after having paid tribute to fallen soldiers at a nearby cemetery.

 

Local police initially said the accident left at least 8 people dead and dozens injured. The number of casualties may rise as some people were in critical condition.

Provincial authorities rushed to the scene to direct relevant agencies to deal with the consequences of the accident.

Hearing about the news, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is also head of the National Committee on Traffic Safety asked Quang Binh to mobilise all resources to save the injured and investigate the cause of the accident.

A working team of the National Committee on Traffic Safety are set to arrive in Quang Binh in the afternoon to help the locality overcome the consequences of the tragic accident. VOV

 
 

