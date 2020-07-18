Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/07/2020 20:05:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses

18/07/2020    18:51 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
Pilots in the cockpit

It said the Pakistani Embassy in Hanoi has sent diplomatic note Pol-HN1 1/2020 on July 7 regarding the credentials of Pakistani pilots flying for local carriers.

The embassy also released a list of pilots having licenses recognised by the Pakistani Government as authentic and valid.

It affirmed that all CPL/ATPL licenses administered by the Pakistani aviation regulator are legitimate and valid. There are no fake licenses, as mentioned by the media.

Earlier, upon hearing about Pakistani authorities’ revelation that over 250 pilots had been fraudulently granted licenses, the CAAV directed all Vietnamese airlines to check up on their Pakistani pilots.

There are 27 Pakistani pilots licensed by the CAAV, of whom six are registered to work for Vietnam Airlines, 17 for Vietjet Air, and four for Jetstar Pacific.

 

Twelve are working for Vietjet and Jetstar Pacific, while the remainders have either completed their contracts or returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no Pakistani pilots working for the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines or the newly-established Bamboo Airways.

The CAAV explained that it licensed these pilots to work in Vietnam in accordance with Vietnamese regulations and international practice specified in Annex 1 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

None of the pilots have been involved in a flight incident or flight safety threat while flying for Vietnamese airlines, the CAAV noted./.VNA

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

 
 

Other News

.
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

“Patience and love will bring wonderful things in life."

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 