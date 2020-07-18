CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

It said the Pakistani Embassy in Hanoi has sent diplomatic note Pol-HN1 1/2020 on July 7 regarding the credentials of Pakistani pilots flying for local carriers.

The embassy also released a list of pilots having licenses recognised by the Pakistani Government as authentic and valid.

It affirmed that all CPL/ATPL licenses administered by the Pakistani aviation regulator are legitimate and valid. There are no fake licenses, as mentioned by the media.

Earlier, upon hearing about Pakistani authorities’ revelation that over 250 pilots had been fraudulently granted licenses, the CAAV directed all Vietnamese airlines to check up on their Pakistani pilots.

There are 27 Pakistani pilots licensed by the CAAV, of whom six are registered to work for Vietnam Airlines, 17 for Vietjet Air, and four for Jetstar Pacific.

Twelve are working for Vietjet and Jetstar Pacific, while the remainders have either completed their contracts or returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no Pakistani pilots working for the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines or the newly-established Bamboo Airways.

The CAAV explained that it licensed these pilots to work in Vietnam in accordance with Vietnamese regulations and international practice specified in Annex 1 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

None of the pilots have been involved in a flight incident or flight safety threat while flying for Vietnamese airlines, the CAAV noted./.VNA

