23/06/2020 13:50:26 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam

 
 
23/06/2020    12:45 GMT+7

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam hinh anh 1

People in Cambodia wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 

The ministry issued a six-point announcement on March 18 related to cross-border travel between the two countries amid the spread of COVID-19, with entry by Vietnamese and Cambodian citizens into the other country by road, waterway, or air suspended from March 20. The restriction was not applied to those holding diplomatic and official passports.

The announcement also said that Cambodia proposed local agencies in both countries coordinate to ensure that cross-border transportation of goods was not disrupted.

In its latest dispatch, the Cambodian ministry said the March diplomatic note’s validity was terminated on June 19.

 

It added that measures in an announcement dated May 20 by the Cambodian inter-ministry committee for COVID-19 combat as well as relevant measures the committee issued later are applicable to all countries, and they will be applied on cross-border travel between Cambodia and Vietnam.

On May 20, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health said it had lifted the ban on entry into the country for visitors from Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain, France, and the US, which was originally imposed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Foreigners still need to produce certificates affirming that they are free from the coronavirus 72 hours prior to entry and prove that they have health insurance covering costs of 50,000 USD during their stay in Cambodia. They will also be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival at areas designated by the Cambodian Government and must undergo testing./.VNA

 
 

