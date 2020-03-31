Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212

 
 
01/04/2020    08:50 GMT+7

The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Three more positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam hinh anh 1

A medical worker is disinfecting the environment

Case 208, a 38-year-old woman, is an employee of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

Case 209 is a 55-year-old woman living in Duc Giang ward of Hanoi’s Long Bien district. She is a cook at the Petrolimex Hanoi. From March 18 to 24, she had close contact with Case 163 at the kitchen of this company.

Case 210, a 26-year-old woman, returned from Thailand on March 20. Earlier, she had close contact with Case 146.

Case 211, 23 years old, is a female student returning from the US. She departed the US on March 19 and transited Abu Dhabi (the United Arab Emirates) and Bangkok (Thailand) before arriving in Hanoi on March 20.

Another patient, Case 212, is a 35-year-old woman returning from Russia on March 27.

The 210th, 211th and 212th patients have been in quarantine since their arrival in Vietnam.

On March 31 evening, Vietnam announced three new cases. Of those cases, one was a worker from Truong Sinh Co. Ltd and two others were related to patient No.124.

The 205th patient is a 41-year-old worker from Truong Sinh Co.Ltd that supplies services to Bach Mai Hospital.

The 206th is a 48-year-old man residing in An Phu ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City. He was driver of the patient No.124 and No.151. He is being treated at Cu Chi hospital for acute respiratory diseases in good health conditions.

The 207th is a Brazilian man residing at Thao Dien ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City. He is husband of the patient No.151 and colleague of the patient No.124. He is also under treatment at Cu Chi hospital in good health conditions.

Among the 207 cases, 57 have fully recovered.

RoK's bank supports over 200,000 USD for Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (third from right) receives Shinhan Bank's funding 

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Park Noh Wan and the country’s Shinhan Bank on March 31 presented 5 billion VND (213,000 USD) to Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man thanked the diplomat and the bank's representatives for the support, and said that the money will contribute to Vietnam’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Speaking of the RoK Government’s efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control, Man stated that many RoK enterprises operating in Vietnam have donated to support the fight in Vietnam, in response to the VFF Central Committee’s appeal.

He affirmed that the fundings will be allocated to buy essential equipment to serve treatment and to concentrated quarantine areas and hospitals nationwide.

Ambassador Park said that over the past days, the two Governments and the two countries’ enterprises have taken measures to sovle difficulties caused by the pandemic.

He expressed his hope that with the support of the Shinhan Bank, Vietnam will have additional resources to win over the pandemic, and bilateral trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges will resume as normal./. 

HCM City attractions close in continuing coronavirus fight

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212

The Independence Palace, one of popular tourist attractions in HCM City, closes to visitors until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

HCM City authorities closed tourist attractions and landmarks on Saturday until further notice as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Tourism informed tourist sites and travel firms about the closure decision made by the People’s Committee the previous day.

Đầm Sen Cultural Park and Suối Tiên Theme Park, which get thousands of visitors every day, have been closed since March 16.

Bến Thành Market, a popular tourist attraction, remains open since there are plenty of food and foodstuff stalls inside.

Nguyễn Khoa Luân, director of Ảnh Việt Hop on - Hop off Việt Nam Company, said double-decker bus tours of HCM City and Hà Nội are halted until further notice from local authorities.

The city also ordered the closure of all entertainment sites, restaurants, beer clubs, eating facilities with a capacity 30 seats or more, beauty salons, barber shops, and gyms from March 24.

Hotels in the city remain open.

The number of visitors coming to tourist attractions in February-March plummeted by 50-70 per cent year-on-year, according to the department.

Mekong Delta steps up efforts to fight COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212

The Đồng Tháp Military School in Đồng Tháp Province’s Sa Đéc town has been set up as a 150-bed field hospital. — Photo giaoducthoidai.vn

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp has set up a field hospital as a quarantine and treatment area for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19.

The Đồng Tháp Military School in the province’s Sa Đéc Town has been set up as a 150-bed field hospital, said Đoàn Tấn Bửu, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

The field hospital was established after four people were put under mandatory quarantine at the Đồng Tháp Military School after returning to Việt Nam from the UK on March 19. They were confirmed positive with the coronavirus virus that causes the disease called COVID-19 on March 22.

 

The four patients were sent to Sa Đéc General Hospital for treatment, Bửu said.

A total of 160 people on the same flight with the four confirmed cases are being quarantined and tested, he added.

The hospital is designed to isolate and examine patients with suspected COVID-19 and patients with COVID-19, he said.

In the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, medical officials at the Cần Thơ Central General Hospital on Tuesday practiced emergency response procedures on patients with COVID-19, as issued by the Ministry of Health.

Nguyễn Minh Vũ, director of the hospital, said that the practice prepares medical staff for all possible situations.

The hospital is fully prepared with medical infrastructure and equipment to receive patients with COVID-19 according to guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital are equipped with personal protective masks, suits and gloves.

HCM City issues guidelines on transporting quarantined people home

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212

A dormitory at the FPT University in Hà Nội being used as a quarantine zone.

The HCM City Department of Health has given instructions on how to transport people from public quarantines to their homes after they complete the mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine period.

It said if they are picked up by their family, appropriate pick-up locations must be designated.

HCM City residents will be taken by car to the designated pick-up locations arranged by district authorities and handed over to their family while those from the Mekong Delta will be taken to four pick-up locations in Long An, Tiền Giang and Vĩnh Long provinces and Cần Thơ City from where they will be taken home by authorities from their province.

People from the central region will be dropped off at Đồng Nai Province or Phan Thiết City in Bình Thuận Province.

The elaborate arrangements have been made since they will have to remain in isolation for a further week after reaching home.

A certificate of completion of quarantine will be issued.

The Centres for Disease Control in provinces will continue to monitor the quarantined people even after they reach home.

Since March 20 all travellers coming to Việt Nam have been subject to mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

It does not apply to people coming for diplomatic and official purposes though they have to isolate themselves at their place of stay under the supervision of local authorities.

All Vietnamese carriers have suspended international flights since March 25.

Recently Việt Nam has sent thousands of its nationals returning home to escape the pandemic in the EU and the US to quarantine camps.

As of Tuesday afternoon the country has had 204 COVID-19 cases, of whom 56 have recovered and the rest are still in hospital. There have been no deaths.

Blood reserve shortage caused by COVID-19 in Đà Nẵng

Đà Nẵng General Hospital has made an urgent call for blood donations as reserves have been severely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of the hospital’s haematology and blood transfusion department doctor Phạm Thị Ngọc Ánh said blood reserves would run out in four or five days and they currently only have about half of the reserves the hospital would normally store.

She said the department has 700 units of blood, only enough to supply patients who faced fatal diseases or an emergency.

“We often receive more than 1,500 units of blood from donors in March when students from universities and colleges begin their blood donation campaigns. However, all universities and colleges are closed and students are staying at home to stop COVID-19 spreading,” Ánh said.

“The hospital has set up a strict process for blood donors to avoid SARS-CoV-2 infection. All donors must be sterilised and have a health check and their temperature taken before giving blood,” she said.

According to the hospital, blood donated by people in Đà Nẵng provides 99.5 per cent of blood used for transfusions and emergency cases for the city. The number of voluntary blood donors in the city accounts for 3.25 per cent of the population, the highest rate in the country.

The city has a list of 650 individuals able to donate blood at short notice in emergency cases.

Young people from Thanh Khê District donated 483 blood units in a voluntary campaign last week.

In COVID-19 news, the city has begun using home sample tests for all local and foreign people who entered the city from abroad.

Medical response teams will visit every household to take samples.

The city encouraged all people to stay at home and limit contact at public sites, and all people were warned to wear face masks in public.

Nine people were fined in Sơn Trà District when they did not wear face masks in public on Monday. VNA/VNS/VNN

 
 

