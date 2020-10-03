Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 15:06:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi

07/10/2020    15:02 GMT+7

The dengue fever season is starting to peak, with cases being detected in 29 out of 30 districts across the capital, according to information released by the Hanoi Department of Health,

Medical worker is spraying chemicals in a bid to further halt the spread of the disease.

Medical worker is spraying chemicals in a bid to further halt the spread of the disease.
 


The past week has seen Hanoi record an additional 29 new outbreaks of dengue fever, with 328 cases in total, marking a fall of 65 cases compared to last week. Despite the fall in infection numbers, the spread of the disease looks set to increase in the near future.

At present, the capital has witnessed approximately 3,000 dengue fever cases, including two deaths, in 29 of the capital’s 30 districts. The majority of cases have occurred in Nam Tu Liem with 29 cases, Dong Da  (23), Thanh Xuan (20), Thanh Oai (30), and Thuong Tin  (21).

 

In comparison to figures during the same period in 2019, the number of cases has witnessed a decline of 45%. Despite this information, the disease is showing complicated signs of development in several districts, including Phuc Tho, Thuong Tin, and Nam Tu Liem.

Currently Hanoi can be considered to be in the midst of the peak season of the disease, largely as a consequence of a spell of heavy downpours which serves to create favourable conditions in which mosquitoes are able to thrive and easily spread dengue fever.

Most notably, there is no specific treatment for the disease, whilst vaccination options remain limited. The health department therefore urges all local citizens to take effective prevention measures relating to environmental sanitation, with the aim of eliminating mosquito larvae, whilst also spraying chemicals in a bid to further halt the spread of the disease. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
Training costs are high, but students stay abroad to work: experts
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing a brain drain: elite intellectuals trained abroad do not return, while some in Vietnam seek opportunities to work abroad.

Disabled workers creating miracles
Disabled workers creating miracles
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Making handicrafts is a tough job even for able-bodied people, yet many exquisite and vivid handicrafts have been brought to the world by the hands of people with disabilities.

Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
Hanoi's ten exemplary citizens in 2020
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Hanoi has honoured ten exemplary citizens of the capital city in 2020, praise good persons, good deeds and outstanding entrepreneurs.

Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
Cursing in school: are teachers giving in to students?
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Schools have been trying to prevent students from using foul language, and have even released regulations, but with little success.

East Sea to see storms in October and November
East Sea to see storms in October and November
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

In October and November, the East Sea will have strong storms, which will affect provinces in central Vietnam.

Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
"Mango juice" drug detected in Vietnam for first time
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police have announced that a new kind of drug that has never been seen in Vietnam, called "mango juice", is camouflaged in packages with the label "Cripy Fruit Mango".

Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
Transport ministry proposes tolls on State-funded expressways
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The ministries of transport and finance are considering charging tolls on State-funded expressways.

Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
Vietnam enters 33rd day without COVID-19 community infections
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 33 straight days without a single COVID-19 community infection as no new cases were reported on October 5 morning.

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure
SOCIETYicon  05/10/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
No new COVID-19 cases in community for 32 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 afternoon, marking the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness
Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
SOCIETYicon  04/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 