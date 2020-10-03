Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi

The dengue fever season is starting to peak, with cases being detected in 29 out of 30 districts across the capital, according to information released by the Hanoi Department of Health,

Medical worker is spraying chemicals in a bid to further halt the spread of the disease.





The past week has seen Hanoi record an additional 29 new outbreaks of dengue fever, with 328 cases in total, marking a fall of 65 cases compared to last week. Despite the fall in infection numbers, the spread of the disease looks set to increase in the near future.

At present, the capital has witnessed approximately 3,000 dengue fever cases, including two deaths, in 29 of the capital’s 30 districts. The majority of cases have occurred in Nam Tu Liem with 29 cases, Dong Da (23), Thanh Xuan (20), Thanh Oai (30), and Thuong Tin (21).

In comparison to figures during the same period in 2019, the number of cases has witnessed a decline of 45%. Despite this information, the disease is showing complicated signs of development in several districts, including Phuc Tho, Thuong Tin, and Nam Tu Liem.

Currently Hanoi can be considered to be in the midst of the peak season of the disease, largely as a consequence of a spell of heavy downpours which serves to create favourable conditions in which mosquitoes are able to thrive and easily spread dengue fever.

Most notably, there is no specific treatment for the disease, whilst vaccination options remain limited. The health department therefore urges all local citizens to take effective prevention measures relating to environmental sanitation, with the aim of eliminating mosquito larvae, whilst also spraying chemicals in a bid to further halt the spread of the disease. VOV