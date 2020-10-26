Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation

29/10/2020    14:00 GMT+7

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

A source told VietNamNet that nearly all the execution items, including construction and equipment installation on site, have been completed except for some works to be perfected before official acceptance.

The outstanding work includes completing documents, running the whole system on a trial basis, rehearsing safety situations, and carrying out French consultants’ safety assessment during the system trial operation.

A Ministry of Transport representative said the Chinese EPC contractor has been asked to provide additional documents related to project safety assessment in accordance with the strict standards of the consultant (these are independent criteria of the consultant). However, the EPC contractor is facing difficulties in satisfying the requirement.

To solve this problem, the consultant is considering assessing criteria during the system trial operation. French consultants will give final assessments before the project is put into operation.

After the project gets a safety certification, the investor of the project will officially accept the work and report to the State Acceptance Council. After going through all the procedures, the railway will be handed over to the Hanoi People’s Committee.

According to the Railway Project Management Unit, because of Covid-19, the EPC contractor could not send staff to Vietnam, leading to problems in completing procedures for acceptance and preparing for the trial operation.

In addition, different viewpoints of involved parties in implementing the State Audit’s conclusions led to problems in disbursement.

 

However, under instruction from the government, the strong support of relevant parties and the efforts by involved parties to handle difficulties, the problems were basically settled after many online working sessions between MOT leaders and the EPC contractor and involved parties.

It is expected that French consultants will come to Vietnam in November to continue their work. The Chinese EPC contractor brought 24 more specialists to Vietnam on October 21 (who are under quarantine), and is following necessary procedures to bring the remaining personnel to Vietnam for the trial operation.

The Railway Project Management Unit said the trial operation and system safety assessment may take two months after mobilizing enough experts to Vietnam. Two months include time for preparation, a trial run (20 days) and rehearsal time.

“The biggest problem now is the pandemic, which causes difficulties for specialists’ travel,” the representative said.

With a strong determination to put the railway into operation soon, as instructed by the Prime Minister, MOT has joined forces with relevant ministries and branches, and the Hanoi People’s Committee to set up a working group to make decisions and settle problems in a timely manner. 

Hai Nam

The North-South high-speed railway line is a large-scale project with a total investment of around $58.7 billion which could facilitate not only cargo transport at an operational speed of up to 200km/h but also reduce travel time

Many experts agree that the 20th-century building in downtown HCM City serving as the headquarters of the Sai Gon Railway Company on 136 Ham Nghi Street needs to be preserved.

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

From old tyres to kids’ fun
From old tyres to kids’ fun
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.

Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A disabled girl from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has made her dream of going to university become a reality.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

38 F1 contacts linked to Korean COVID-19 case quarantined

Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has told health facilities in flood-hit areas to prioritise clean water and ensure the areas are thoroughly disinfected to stop the spread of diseases.

Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.

Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.

House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.

WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Annual losses to people’s well-being from natural disasters are estimated at around US$11 billion in purchasing power parity terms, according to WB’s report on Vietnam’s coastal development between opportunity and disaster risk.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

 Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam

HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.

Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.

Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.

More News
. Latest news

