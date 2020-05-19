Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:18:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index

 
 
20/05/2020    13:35 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index hinh anh 1

Illustrative image

This is the fifth consecutive time the central bank has led ministries and ministerial-level agencies in the rankings.

The index score of the 17 ministries and agencies averaged 85.63 percent this year, up 2.95 percent against 2018, with no ministry recording below 80 percent and 16 posting higher indexes than in the previous year.

Fifteen reached 100 percent in the category of “one-stop-shop mechanism”, which was included in the index for the first time.

With 90.09 percent, the northern province of Quang Ninh topped the index for the third consecutive time. It was followed by the capital city of Hanoi with 84.64 percent, while Ho Chi Minh City was seventh with 83.56 percent.

The average index score was 81.15 percent, up 4.23 percent from 2018 and the highest for the last four years.

Sixty-two cities and provinces posted improved performance, compared with just 19 in the previous year.

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) was 84.45 percent, up nearly 1.5 percent against 2018 and nearly 2.3 percent against 2017.

 

The district level received the highest score (85.53 percent) while the provincial level received the lowest (83.35 percent). Among 16 service sectors, transport secured the most satisfaction from people and organisations (88.45 percent), while land and environment were evaluated worst (79.06 percent).

The SIPAS among 63 cities and provinces ranged from 73.81 to 95.26 percent, with 41 of them posting higher indexes.

People and organisations hope for diverse forms of information access to public services, more simplified administrative procedures, and a shortened public service supply time.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce the indexes, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh lauded the efforts of ministries and localities in administrative reform.

He also pointed out limitations in the task, saying that leaders of certain ministries, agencies, and localities have yet to display a sense of responsibility for promoting reforms to create changes in State management and spur socioeconomic development.

The Deputy PM urged ministries, agencies and localities to step up administrative reform, revamp professional inspections, and enhance online administrative services.

It is necessary to promptly implement tasks and solutions to push ahead with administrative streamlining and recovering production and business post-COVID-19, he said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Natural disasters had claimed 15 lives and caused economic losses of more than 3.2 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) this year to May 8, it was reported at a conference on May 19.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  11 giờ trước 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, showed positive improvements, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Myanmar authorities have uncovered and seized Southeast Asia’s biggest-ever volume of synthetic drugs.

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Thu Thiem 2 bridge which links district 1 and district 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open to traffic by late 2020.

Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Rumours spark interest in one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Hanoi’s roads are most expensive in the country and are becoming increasingly costly, with prices in the billions of VND per metre.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Le Tuyet H. was patient number 19. She caught the disease from her niece who had flown back to Vietnam from the UK in March.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 19
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

British COVID-19 patient remains in critical condition

Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam will send local students to attend regional and international Olympic competitions this year based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path
Hanoi needs vision on development path
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 