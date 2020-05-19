Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

This is the fifth consecutive time the central bank has led ministries and ministerial-level agencies in the rankings.

The index score of the 17 ministries and agencies averaged 85.63 percent this year, up 2.95 percent against 2018, with no ministry recording below 80 percent and 16 posting higher indexes than in the previous year.

Fifteen reached 100 percent in the category of “one-stop-shop mechanism”, which was included in the index for the first time.

With 90.09 percent, the northern province of Quang Ninh topped the index for the third consecutive time. It was followed by the capital city of Hanoi with 84.64 percent, while Ho Chi Minh City was seventh with 83.56 percent.

The average index score was 81.15 percent, up 4.23 percent from 2018 and the highest for the last four years.

Sixty-two cities and provinces posted improved performance, compared with just 19 in the previous year.

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) was 84.45 percent, up nearly 1.5 percent against 2018 and nearly 2.3 percent against 2017.

The district level received the highest score (85.53 percent) while the provincial level received the lowest (83.35 percent). Among 16 service sectors, transport secured the most satisfaction from people and organisations (88.45 percent), while land and environment were evaluated worst (79.06 percent).

The SIPAS among 63 cities and provinces ranged from 73.81 to 95.26 percent, with 41 of them posting higher indexes.

People and organisations hope for diverse forms of information access to public services, more simplified administrative procedures, and a shortened public service supply time.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce the indexes, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh lauded the efforts of ministries and localities in administrative reform.

He also pointed out limitations in the task, saying that leaders of certain ministries, agencies, and localities have yet to display a sense of responsibility for promoting reforms to create changes in State management and spur socioeconomic development.

The Deputy PM urged ministries, agencies and localities to step up administrative reform, revamp professional inspections, and enhance online administrative services.

It is necessary to promptly implement tasks and solutions to push ahead with administrative streamlining and recovering production and business post-COVID-19, he said./.VNA