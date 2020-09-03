Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/09/2020 00:20:08 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15

04/09/2020    00:13 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15 hinh anh 1

In a plan submitted to the Ministry of Transport, the CAAV suggested the route between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou in China be reopened with one flight conducted each week by each side.

Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines will be permitted to operate flights on the route using 343-seat B787 aircraft, while the Chinese side will designate one of its carriers to conduct flights.

A maximum of 540 passengers are to be quarantined in HCM City each week as a result.

Regarding Japan, the CAAV proposed the resumption of Hanoi - Tokyo and HCM City - Tokyo flights for both Vietnamese and Japanese airlines, with one flight a week on each route for each side.

Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines will work together to operate the Hanoi - Tokyo route using B787 aircraft, while Vietjet Air will conduct flights on the HCM City - Tokyo route using A321 aircraft with 240 seats.

A maximum of 560 passengers from Japan will therefore be placed in quarantine in Hanoi and HCM City each week.

With the RoK, the aviation authority has sought permission to allow Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines to conduct one flight each week using B787 aircraft on the Hanoi - Seoul route while Vietjet Air will use A321 aircraft on the HCM City - Seoul route.

A maximum of 650 passengers from the RoK will therefore be quarantined each week in the two Vietnamese cities.

 

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines are set to operate flights between HCM City and Taipei using B787 aircraft, while Vietjet Air will ply the Hanoi - Taipei route using A320 aircraft.

Some 620 people will be quarantined in Hanoi and 700 in HCM City each week.

The CAAV also suggested routes to and from Laos and Cambodia be reopened, with one flight each week operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Under this plan, nearly 5,000 passengers overall are expected to arrive in Vietnam every week.

To carry out the plan, the CAAV proposed that the Transport Ministry ask the Health Ministry to publicise the mandatory medical requirements for people intending to enter Vietnam, along with a list of Government-approved PCR testing facilities for partners and passengers to make the necessary arrangements./.VNA

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Stories about a special flight

Stories about a special flight

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Consular Affairs – talks to VietNamNet about behind-the-scenes stories about Vietnam’s measures to protect its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
. Latest news

