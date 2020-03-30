Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.
Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.
Supermarkets in Hanoi keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.
Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.
Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.
Both wet markets and supermarkets contain plentiful supplies of goods as non-essential businesses close for the first time to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.
While swathes of Europe are under lockdown, Sweden is allowing life to go on much as normal.
All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.
Narendra Modi apologises for sweeping restrictions that have left many jobless and hungry.
HCM City has announced that it will temporarily suspend the granting of new work permits to foreign workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories.
The Philippines Ministry of Health on March 29 recorded 343 more people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the highest number in a day in the country, raising the total cases to 1,418 people, including 71 deaths.
Your homeland ask you to stay strong and positive. The will power of our people will not be crumble.
“I am deeply honoured to call Vietnam my home and thank the Vietnamese who have made me feel so welcome in this beautiful and proud country.”
Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria has asked all Vietnamese citizens to strictly abide by regulations on COVID-19 prevention in the host country since the situation is developing complicatedly.
Five more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 179 as of 6am on March 29, said the Ministry of Health.
Ngo Thi Quyt may be 95 years old, but that is not stopping her from making free face masks for the poor.
Six new COVID-19 patients were detected after the last announcement this morning, raising the total number of cases in Vietnam to 169 as of 06:30 on March 28.
The majority of streets throughout HCM City have been deserted for the entire day following a request by municipal authorities to temporarily close all business and entertainment services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced on March 26 that it had busted an illegal transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing almost 650kg of synthetic drugs.
Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code