02/06/2020 11:32:06 (GMT +7)
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project

 
 
02/06/2020    11:13 GMT+7

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport, to date, only four experts from China Railway Sixth Group Co., the general contractor of Hanoi’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro project, are now in Vietnam with another 150 others still abroad.

 Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro project


The Chinese staff were scheduled to enter Vietnam by late May, however, due to visa problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, they have not yet entered the country.

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board said that the 150 remaining Chinese experts are expected to come to Vietnam through the Lao Cai - Ha Khou international border gate while the air routes between Vietnam and China have not yet been resumed.

Hanoi authorities have asked the Ministry of Public Security to provide visas for the Chinese.

After entering Vietnam, the Chinese experts will be quarantined for 14 days as regulated. They will then be able to work once they have met the health criteria.

 

It is still unclear when staff from the project’s France-based consulting firm Apave-Certifier-Tricc consortium (ACT) would return Vietnam.

Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro project was started in October 2011 with the total investment of more than VND18 trillion (USD782.6 million), using Chinese official development assistance.

Initially, the line was slated for completion by late 2017, but for some reasons, its official operation has continued being delayed. Dtinews

Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse

Chinese cars will flood the Vietnamese market, both CBU and domestically assembled products, soon after the epidemic ends.

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

 
 

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 2
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese citizens return home from Australia, New Zealand

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reported no single coronavirus-related deaths and the country is gradually returning to normal.

Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s northern and central regions are expecting a new blazing hot spell.

George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Protesters defy curfew in cities across the US after the death of a black man at the hands of police.

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Fish catches are gradually recovering after the Covid-19 outbreak in central provinces, according to local fishermen.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 1
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Foreign journalists praise Vietnam’s battle against COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Red Journey 2020 blood donation campaign will take place from June 6 to August 8 in 42 provinces and cities, said the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Violence erupts in Philadelphia as protests continue over the death of a black man in custody.

Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

One person has been killed and at least 180 houses damaged in heavy rain in Can Tho City on Saturday afternoon, according to the municipal steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue.

