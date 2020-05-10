Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/05/2020 12:26:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents

 
 
11/05/2020    11:06 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
Hundreds of parents of students at the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) in HCM City protest in front of the school on May 5 about tuition fees payable during the closure period. — Photo phunuonline.com.vn

Following the coronavirus outbreak, city schools never reopened after the Lunar New Year holidays in late-January. They have only started to reopen now. During the period, some offered online classes, but are demanding that students should pay the full fees.

Hundreds of parents recently gathered at a private international school to protest about the fees they had been told to pay when schools had been shut and children remained at home.

Le Hoai Nam, deputy director of the Department of Education and Training, said the department had received complaints and officials had held a meeting with parents and would next meet with the school to resolve the dispute. 

“Tuition fees must be agreed upon between the schools and parents.”

He said the department could not interfere with tuition fee collection by international schools.

“Private schools’ fees are prescribed in the Enterprise Law and Decree 86 on fee collection.”

Parents of children at many private schools have been complaining that the schools are demanding payment of full fees for the closed period including for lunch and bus services. 

On May 5 nearly 300 parents of children studying at the Vietnam Australia International School went to the school to demand a meeting with officials after their petitions were ignored. 

They had received a notice demanding the payment of full fees though students did not go to school and studied online during the closure period from late January. The school collects VND143-425 million (US$6,144-18,260) per year.

 

VAS said at first that though students did not attend school, it still had to pay salaries to teachers and staff.

It later announced a 70 per cent reduction. 

But most parents refused to pay even the 30 per cent, saying studying online “is not as good as direct learning.”

Students had six hours of Vietnamese lessons a week, 40 minutes of English and 4.5 hours of maths, and the parents are protesting that VND25 million ($1,080) a month is too much for this.

Some of them went to the department to seek its help. 

Pham Duc Cuong, one of them, said: “We are aware the pandemic is difficult for everyone. We want to have a dialogue with the school to come up with a proper solution.”

Two hundred of the parents recently submitted a complaint to the city People’s Committee. VNS  

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Private schools mushrooming in HCMC to meet parents’ demand

Private schools mushrooming in HCMC to meet parents’ demand

Within five recent years, many parents have been choosing private school education and the trend of sending children to private schools is escalating in Ho Chi Minh City.  

 
 

Other News

.
The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

When 36-year-old Dang Van Be, Vietnam’s 137th COVID-19 patient who returned from Germany, finally went home on April 22 after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the sixth time, he had no idea he'd be hospitalised again

Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

Two officials charged with land management violations
Two officials charged with land management violations
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 