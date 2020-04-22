Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport

 
 
22/04/2020

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
A rendering of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. — Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Vietnam 

A total of ​​3,027ha of lands are to be acquired, and the rates range from VND161,000 (US$7) per square metre to VND6.573 million ($280).

Non-agricultural lands will be paid VND1.392-6.573 million per square meter, depending on the location, and for agricultural lands the rate is VND161,000-360,000.

Earlier, the province acquired nearly 1,800 hectares owned by the Dong Nai Rubber Corporation and paid compensation to the company for building two resettlement areas in Loc An and Binh Son communes in Long Thanh District.

The company has begun cutting down rubber trees to hand over the site, according to the province people’s committee.

Work on resettlement area begins

Meanwhile, construction of the 282ha Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area began on Monday. 

More than 5,000 land lots (to accommodate some 29,000 people) are expected to be handed over to evicted households in August.

It will have all required infrastructure like roads, drainage, lighting, and sewage treatment facilities. 

It will also have religious establishments, cultural centres, schools, and markets to serve residents’ needs.

It is one of two resettlement areas to be built to relocate people making way for the airport.

Cao Tien Dung, chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee, said the first 700 households would move to the resettlement area in August.

Speaking at a recent meeting with province authorities, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said the site must be available no later than August so that the airport’s construction could begin this year. 

 

Long Thanh International Airport was a key national project that would have a significant impact on the southern key economic region, he said.

He said his ministry would work closely with Dong Nai Province to promptly address problems that arise to ensure the work remains on schedule.

To build the airport, more than 5,000ha of land need to be cleared and another 364ha are required to build the two resettlement sites.

Some 4,800 households and 26 organisations are expected to relocate. Around 70 per cent of the 15,500 people who will have to move are farmers, and the rest are rubber plantation workers and workers in other sectors.

The feasibility study for the airport has been approved by the Government.

Once fully operational, Long Thanh airport is expected to handle 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of freight a year.

It will straddle six communes in Long Thanh District.

It will totally cost VND336.63 trillion ($14.35 billion), with its construction divided into three phases.

In the first phase, a runway and one terminal along with required support works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The first phase is expected to be completed by 2025. — VNS

