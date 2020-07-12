Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/07/2020    10:30 GMT+7

The runway extension project at Con Dao Airport will reclaim 120 metres from the sea and cost VND2.3trn (US$99m).

The Department of Transport at Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has submitted a report about the progress of Ba Ria-Vung Tau's key projects in 2020, in which the runway extension at Con Dao Airport is one of the most important projects.

According to the adjusted development plan for aviation sector until 2020 with a view to 2030, Con Dao Airport will be used for military purposes and civil services with a capacity to serve 2 million passengers a year. It will cover a 141-ha land and cost VND2.3trn.

On April 20, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung granted the Ministry of Transport the authority to approve of the adjusted development plan for Con Dao Airport.

Since the project would reclaim 120 metres from the sea, the Ministry of Transport has asked Vietnam Airlines and consultant agencies to review the design plan to ensure that the project meets ICAO's requirements. The design plan will be submitted to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam and the Ministry of Transport.

 

Con Dao Airport went into operation in 2004 and was upgraded to receive ATR72 plane and other similar planes. Its runways were 1.8 km long and 30 metres wide. It had three parking lots for planes and a terminal to serve 200 passengers.

In 2006, it was upgraded again to serve 300,000 passengers a year. However, it can only operate for 12 hours a day because the airport is located in a valley with bad weather. Two sides are surrounded by the hills and two sides are the sea and the lighting system is too out-dated for night flights.

In the past years, VASCO has increased the number of flights to Con Dao to 20 return flights as demand is high. The number of visitors to Con Dao Island has grown by 25-30% annually. Dtinews

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the VNA.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has fallen one place to 89th on a list compiled by the Haley Passport Index 2019 which details the world’s most powerful passports.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam will implement a pilot scheme of reopening international air routes to several regional countries to bring back Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas due to COVID-19, 

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has announced changes in the visa policy applied to international students planning to attend online courses for the 2020 autumn semester in the US.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.

SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US’s new foreign student visa policy.

FEATUREicon  10/07/2020 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

