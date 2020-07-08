Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 19:28:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas

08/07/2020    18:54 GMT+7

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas

Harvard University has said all teaching will be moved online

Image copyrightEPA


Politicians and academics have criticised a decision to withdraw US visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said people could face deportation unless they changed to an institution with in-person tuition.

A number of US universities are considering online teaching in the new academic year due to coronavirus.

It is not clear how many people will be affected.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, which is operated by ICE, had introduced a temporary exemption to allow students whose courses had moved online for the spring and summer semesters to remain in the US. 

However, the exemption will not be extended into the new academic year. The decision affects students who are in the US on F-1 and M-1 visas, according to the ICE statement.

The news came on the same day that Harvard announced all course instruction would be delivered online in the new academic year, including for the limited number of students allowed to live on campus.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, 9% of US universities are planning to teach all their classes online in the autumn, although this could change in the coming months.

The president of Harvard University, Larry Bacow, said in a statement quoted by US media: "We are deeply concerned that the guidance issued today by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement imposes a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach to a complex problem, giving international students, particularly those in online programmes, few options beyond leaving the country or transferring schools."

He added that the decision "undermines the thoughtful approach taken on behalf of students by so many institutions, including Harvard, to plan for continuing academic programmes while balancing the health and safety challenges of the global pandemic".

 

"Kicking international students out of the US during a global pandemic because their colleges are moving classes online for physical distancing hurts students," said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. "It's senseless, cruel, and xenophobic."

Her comments were echoed by the former US ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, who said the decision made "no sense and [is] unworkable for most college students".

Journalist Elizabeth Spiers, who teaches at New York University, said many of her students were reliant on visas and would be unable to follow an online programme due to the time difference between the US and their home countries and other considerations.

Noah Furlonge-Walker, 20, from Trinidad, was looking forward to starting the second year of his degree at Harvard University when he heard of the decision.

The 20-year-old moved back to Trinidad in March when the Ivy League college decided that classes would move online for the remainder of the academic year. 

Mr Furlonge-Walker - who is on an F-1 visa - told the BBC: "I can't see any sense or reasoning behind this decision.

"At a time like this, when everyone is trying to get back on their feet and get back to normal, why they would do something that jeopardises everyone?" BBC

US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online

US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online

Some foreign students may need to move to a university with in-person classes to stay in the US.

 
 

Other News

.
Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Parents are worried about new general education program
Parents are worried about new general education program
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 8
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

Decree details registration for automated border control gates
Decree details registration for automated border control gates
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Registration for automated border control gates at Vietnamese airports is now available on the public service portals, according to a newly-issued Government’s decree.

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam is to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against diphtheria, starting on July 9, as the contagious disease is evolving in a complex manner in the Central Highlands, with a total of 65 infections, including three deaths.

COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11
COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The British pilot, the most critical ill coronavirus case in Vietnam, is due to be discharged from hospital on July 11, one day before he takes a repatriation flight to his home country, according to doctors.

Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy education minister Nguyen Huu Do talks on waiving tuition fees and textbook selection issues in the 2019 Law on Education.

A life spent teaching poor minorities
A life spent teaching poor minorities
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A deep desire to help poor ethnic Bahnar children motivates Chhỡi, a teacher in Blen Village, Lo Pang Commune in the Central Highlands’ Gia Lai Province, to devote himself to education.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/07/2020 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.

HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Ten bus operators in HCMC, which are operating most of the buses in the city, have asked the municipal government for a temporary suspension of services from August 15 due to mounting debts, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

HCM City to establish university of health sciences
HCM City to establish university of health sciences
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

HCM City plans to set up a University of Health Sciences which will be developed from the HCM City National University’s Faculty of Health.

Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Vuong Dinh Hue, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, has ordered contractors of ongoing major transport projects to speed up their progress to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Typhoon preparedness still lacking
Typhoon preparedness still lacking
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Despite the efforts of authorities, typhoons continue to pose high risks of great human and material loss in Vietnam, experts have said.

How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

The State spends big money to build and operate schools for the gifted, but many people think it is a waste of resources.

Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

21 lecturers and specialists involved in quality assurance from vocational education and training schools across Vietnam have benefited from the “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 