11/06/2020 15:33:08 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Coronavirus: Belgium's Prince Joachim fined for breaking Spain's lockdown

 
 
11/06/2020    15:30 GMT+7

Prince Joachim, who contracted coronavirus days after arrived in Spain, has been fined €10,400.

A Belgian prince who contracted coronavirus after breaking lockdown rules in Spain has been fined €10,400 ($11,800).

Prince Joachim was issued with the penalty for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in the country.

The prince, 28, arrived in Spain for an internship on 24 May, but attended a gathering in the southern city of Córdoba two days later.

He has since apologised.

 

"I deeply regret my actions," the prince said in a statement after reports about the party emerged in Spanish media late last month. He added that he would "accept the consequences". 

He has 15 days to pay the fine, in which case the amount will be reduced by half.

Spain imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine for all international arrivals on 15 May.

Prince Joachim is a nephew of Belgium's King Philippe and 10th in line to the throne.

More than 27,000 people have died of coronavirus in Spain since the outbreak began.BBC

 
 

Doctors warn over peak season for Japanese encephalitis
Doctors warn over peak season for Japanese encephalitis
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Paediatrics Hospital has reported it has received nearly 100 cases of children with encephalitis since the beginning of the year.

Thailand seafood fraudsters sentenced to 1,446 years in jail
Thailand seafood fraudsters sentenced to 1,446 years in jail
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A court in Thailand has sentenced two owners of a restaurant to 1,446 years in prison each for defrauding the public.

HCM City still has 22 flood-prone areas
HCM City still has 22 flood-prone areas
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCMC has spent more than VND25 trillion on anti-flooding projects over the past five years but the city still has 22 flood-prone areas, 

Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes
Hanoi plans to have 30 new subsidised bus routes
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Finance Department has been asked to work with agencies to review the list of new subsidised bus routes the city’s Transport Department has proposed opening this year.

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage
High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The announcement by the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy on raising tuition by five times has stunned the public.

Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam
Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has begun criminal proceedings against Nguyen Viet Hung, former deputy head of the Drug Administration of Viet Nam (DAV) and Pham Hong Chau,

Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark
Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Dengue infections in Singapore have surpassed the 10,000 mark. This is the highest number of cases in the first five months since 2013, the largest outbreak year recorded in the country, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Blood donor saves lives
Blood donor saves lives
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about changing its regional zoning to seven regions instead of six. Prof. Nguyen Quang Thai, Vietnam Economic Science Association's vice chairman, talks  about the need for mechanisms to ensure theoperation efficiency of regions.

Crossing mountains for a good deed
Crossing mountains for a good deed
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The British Council in partnership with University Access Centre HCMC (UAC) has launched the new computer-delivered IELTS test centre at 56 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dakao Ward, District 1 of HCM City.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

China's education ministry issues an advisory, warning of "discriminatory incidents" in Australia.

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

