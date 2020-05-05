Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 19:00:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'

 
 
05/05/2020    18:46 GMT+7

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Chinese state media has accused US secretary of state Mike Pompeo of lying - after he said there was "enormous evidence" the coronavirus emanated from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Mr Pompeo made the claim on Sunday, without going into specifics.

In an editorial on Tuesday, the hawkish Global Times newspaper said Mr Pompeo was "degenerate".

The World Health Organization says the US claims are "speculative", and that it has seen no "specific evidence".

What did Chinese media say?

Editorials in Chinese media often given an insight into the direction of government thinking, but there has been no official response to Mr Pompeo's comments as yet. 

On Monday, the Global Times accused Mr Pompeo of "absurd theories and twisted facts", and on Tuesday the attack continued.

"Pompeo aims to kill two birds with one stone by spewing falsehoods," it said.

"First, he hopes to help Trump win re-election this November...second, Pompeo hates socialist China and, in particular, cannot accept China's rise."

The editorial admitted there were "initial problems" in China's response to the outbreak, but claimed "the overall performance is bright enough to outweigh the flaws".

It also said it was "conceivable that the virus first contacted humans in other places [than Wuhan]".

The Global Times is not the only Chinese outlet to take aim at Mr Pompeo and the US.

The People's Daily said Mr Pompeo had "no evidence", while a piece on the CCTV site accused US politicians of "nefarious plotting".

What did Mike Pompeo say?

 

In an interview with ABC on Sunday, Mr Pompeo said there was "enormous evidence" the virus emerged in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running sub-standard laboratories," he said.

Mr Pompeo - a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency - said he did not think the virus was man-made or genetically modified.

The Wuhan laboratory is known to study coronaviruses in bats. In April, President Trump was asked whether "lax safety protocols" allowed such a virus to escape via an intern and her boyfriend.

Mr Trump did not confirm the theory, but said: "More and more we're hearing the story."

Last week, he was asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" that the virus emerged in the Wuhan laboratory.

"Yes I have," he replied - but said he could not go into specifics.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that US officials visited the laboratory in January 2018, and reported back their safety concerns.

What do the experts say?

On Monday, World Health Organization emergencies director Michael Ryan said it had received "no data or specific evidence" from the US about the virus origins.

"So from our perspective, this remains speculative," he said.

Last week, the US intelligence community said it "concurred" that the virus "was not manmade or genetically modified".

But it said it would "continue to examine" whether the outbreak began via "contract with infected animals, or if it was the result of an an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan".

Meanwhile, western "intelligence sources" have told several news outlets there is "no evidence" to suggest the virus leaked from a laboratory. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
VIDEOicon  9 giờ trước 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Increased internet use by children concerns parents
Increased internet use by children concerns parents
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

Array of health facilities granted permission to conduct COVID-19 tests

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

A French doctor says tests on samples from patients show the virus was present last year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 