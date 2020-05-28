Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 11:41:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000

 
 
28/05/2020    11:24 GMT+7

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000

Image copyrightReuters
 

The US has passed 100,000 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak in less than four months.

It has seen more fatalities than any other country, while its 1.69 million confirmed infections account for about 30% of the worldwide total.

The first US infection was reported in Washington state on 21 January.

Globally there have been 5.6 million people recorded as infected and 354,983 deaths since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The US death toll stands at 100,276, according to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which has been tracking the pandemic. 

BBC North America editor Jon Sopel says it is almost the same as the number of American servicemen and women killed in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan over 44 years of fighting.

But on a per capita basis the US ranks ninth in its mortality rate behind the likes of Belgium, the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, according to the university.

What's the national picture?

Twenty states reported a rise in new cases for the week ending on Sunday, according to a Reuters study.

North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arkansas are among those seeing a steady rise in cases.

The caseload remains stubbornly high in a number of metropolitan areas, including Chicago, Los Angeles and suburban Washington DC.

Some hard-hit states are seeing a drop in death rates, including New York, where 21,000 residents have died.

During the peak of the crisis in the city, the daily death toll was in the hundreds. Hospitals were overwhelmed and makeshift morgues were built outside health facilities.

What has been the political response?

President Donald Trump has insisted that without his administration's actions the death toll would be 25 times higher, though critics have accused him of a slow response.

 

State governors have also been blamed for failing to grasp early enough the lethal threat that the virus posed to nursing homes.

Initially, the Republican president downplayed the pandemic, comparing it to the seasonal flu. Back in February he said the US had the virus "under control" and that by April it could "miraculously go away".

He predicted 50,000-60,000 deaths, then 60,000-70,000 and then "substantially under 100,000".

Mr Trump also argued this month it was "a badge of honour" that the US had the world's highest number of confirmed infections "because it means our testing is much better".

A study from Columbia University in New York suggested about 36,000 fewer people would have died if the US had acted sooner.

Joe Biden, Mr Trump's likely Democratic challenger in November's White House election, issued a message directly to grieving families on Wednesday.

"To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss," the former vice-president said via tweet. "The nation grieves with you."

How is the lockdown easing?

With nearly 39 million Americans out of work during the pandemic, the US is pressing ahead state by state with reopening the coronavirus-frozen economy, even as the death toll continues to tick upwards.

All 50 states have begun to ease Covid-19 rules in some form.

The world's largest theme park, Walt Disney World in Florida, has plans to begin opening on 11 July, if the state governor allows it.

Four Las Vegas casinos owned by MGM Resorts are also scheduled to reopen on 4 July. The company says employees will be tested for Covid-19 regularly.

Currently, there is no vaccine for Covid-19. There is also no confirmed treatment for the disease, but there are several being tested.

An AP-NORC poll conducted this month found just 49% of Americans said they would get a coronavirus vaccine.

What's the worldwide picture?

  • Brazil reported 1,086 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 25,598. The country now has 411,821 confirmed cases, second only to the US

  • In Australia, the National Rugby League competition is resuming on Thursday - but tough restrictions will be enforced on players and officials
  • In South Korea, nearly 2.4 million students returned to school on Wednesday despite a mini-surge in new daily cases
  • A recovery fund worth €750bn (£670bn; $825bn) was proposed by the EU's executive Commission. Grants and loans will be distributed among member states
  • In the UK, officials announced a massive test and trace system, which aims to find people who come into close contact with those infected
  • Cyprus pledged to cover the holiday costs of anyone who tests positive for the virusafter travelling to the Mediterranean island
  • In Ecuador, police raided the offices of the health ministry and the home of the health minister over alleged overpricing of coronavirus testing kits BBC
 
 

Other News

.
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 27
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

One Vietnamese returning from Russia becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

Woman sacked after calling police on black man
Woman sacked after calling police on black man
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, called police saying an African-American man was threatening her life.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The FBI investigates Minneapolis police after video shows man being arrested saying "I can't breathe".

Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

In its report to the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training said that it is going to train primary teachers who are going to teach new textbooks.

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCM City plans to restructure its media industry and post-revamp will have a total of 19 outlets comprising seven newspapers, one radio and television station each and 10 magazines.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 