Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:31:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

 
 
23/03/2020    11:42 GMT+7

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Germany has expanded curbs on social interactions to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, banning public gatherings of more than two people.

In a televised address, Chancellor Angela Merkel said "our own behaviour" was the "most effective way" of slowing the rate of infection.

The measures included closing hair, beauty and massage studios. Other non-essential shops had already been shut.

Shortly afterwards, Mrs Merkel's office said she would quarantine herself.

A doctor who vaccinated her on Friday against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, had tested positive for coronavirus. The chancellor, 65, will be tested regularly in the next few days and work from home, her spokesman said. 

Germany, Europe's largest economy, has so far confirmed 18,610 cases and 55 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

What has Germany announced?

People will not be allowed to form groups of three or more in public unless they live together in the same household, or the gathering is work-related. Police will monitor and punish anyone infringing the new rules.

Restaurants will now only be allowed to open for takeaway service. All restrictions apply to every German state, and will be in place for at least the next two weeks.

"The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus," said Mrs Merkel, urging citizens to keep contact outside their own household to an absolute minimum and to ensure a distance of at least 1.5m (5ft) from another person when in public.

What's happening elsewhere in Europe?

 

Italy, the worst-hit European country, reported 651 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total there to 5,476, according to the government. The figure is the second-worst daily total but less than that announced on the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in the country - where people have been largely confined to their homes for two weeks - has risen from 53,578 to 59,138, the lowest rise in percentage terms since the outbreak began.

Earlier, President Sergio Mattarella said he hoped the rest of the world could learn from Italy's troubles. He said citizens across the European Union needed to feel the bloc was taking concrete action to combat the virus.

Meanwhile, Spain registered its worst figures so far after 394 people died in a single day, bringing the national total to 1,720. Officials said the number of new daily registered cases, like Italy, had also fallen from Saturday to Sunday.

The government is seeking to extend the state of emergency until 11 April, a step that needs to be approved by parliament. The measure introduced on 14 March bars people from all but essential outings.

"We're at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, a day after warning that "the worst is yet to come". Also on Sunday, the government announced it would restrict entry at air and sea ports for most foreigners for the next 30 days.

In other developments:

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people to follow the government's advice or tougher restrictions would have to be implemented, as the number of deaths reached 281
  • France recorded 112 new deaths, taking the number of dead there to 674
  • The Netherlands and Greece also reported a surge in the number of deaths and cases

In the US, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned the outbreak would get worse, with damage accelerated by widespread shortages of key medical supplies. Across the country, there are now 31,057 confirmed cases and 390 deaths.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 310,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, with some 13,000 deaths. More than 93,000 people have recovered. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Ethnic village turns into civilised community
Ethnic village turns into civilised community
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

Vietnam develops skilled human resources
Vietnam develops skilled human resources
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 