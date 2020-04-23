Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns

 
 
23/04/2020    17:52 GMT+7

The head of the UN health agency warns most of the world's population "remains susceptible".

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against complacency in the fight against the coronavirus, saying the disease "will be with us for a long time".

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned of upward trends in Covid-19 cases in Africa, Eastern Europe, Central America and South America.

He said that lifting lockdowns could cause infections to "reignite".

Dr Tedros also defended the WHO's handling of the pandemic.

He said he believed the UN agency had warned the world of Covid-19 early enough. 

"Looking back I think we declared the emergency at the right time and when the world had enough time to respond," he told a daily briefing in Geneva. The WHO declared Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January and said it had become a pandemic on 11 March.

Although many governments have praised the agency for its work, Dr Tedros has faced some calls to resign over the crisis, particularly from a number of US politicians.

When asked about calls for his resignation, Dr Tedros said he would keep working "day and night" to save lives.

There have been more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally and more than 181,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

What did the WHO say?

Addressing the news briefing, Dr Tedros said that while most of the epidemics in Western Europe appeared to be stable or in decline, for many countries the disease was just getting started.

"And some (countries) that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases," he said.

"Make no mistake - we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time."

He added: "There is no question that stay-at-home orders and other physical distancing measures have successfully suppressed transmission in many countries. But this virus remains extremely dangerous.

 

"Early evidence suggests most of the world's population remains susceptible. That means epidemics can easily reignite.

"One of the greatest dangers we face now is complacency."

Speaking alongside him, executive director Dr Mike Ryan said that for large events such as sports fixtures to resume there would have to be a "new social contract" between the public and governments. He said people would have to accept "there is no such thing as zero risk".

Earlier the UK government's chief medical adviser warned that the UK would have to live with some disruptive social measures for at least the rest of the year. Prof Chris Whitty said it was "wholly unrealistic" to expect life would suddenly return to normal soon.

What criticism has the WHO faced?

Last week, US President Donald Trump said the US would halt its funding to the agency, accusing it of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus after it emerged in China at the end of last year.

It was not the first time that the WHO's response to the outbreak had come under scrutiny.

In March, the agency was accused of being unduly influenced by China after a senior official refused to discuss Taiwan's response to the outbreak.

Some health experts also say that the WHO's guidance on face masks has led to public confusion.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated criticism of China and the WHO.

"We strongly believe the Chinese Communist Party did not report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely fashion to the World Health Organization," he told reporters.

"The WHO's regulatory arm clearly failed during this pandemic," he added. "Transparency and getting it right is critical to saving lives." BBC

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.  

Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump

The World Health Organization "failed in its basic duty" over coronavirus, Donald Trump says.

 
 

Other News

.
Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Scientists map ancient underwater landslides in the region chosen for Jakarta's replacement.

Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hail and strong winds on Wednesday damaged houses, crops and infrastructure in northern provinces including Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Vinh Phuc.

Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of the country.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ha Giang on April 23 decided to lift the lockdown order on Dong Van township and Ta Kha hamlet in Pho Bang township in Dong Van district, based on positive developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The municipal Party Committee of Hanoi has approved a plan to build two new metro lines.

Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) resumed operations of 104 bus routes on April 23 after the capital city began easing social distancing.

Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Hanoi and relevant municipal departments to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreign airline crews as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

There have been no new COVID-19 cases detected in Vietnam for a whole week, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 23 morning.

Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Nghiem Xuan Huy, Director of Institute for Education Quality Assurance, a member of Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) talks about the benefits of online education and how it's here to stay.

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

