Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 12:41:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO

14/07/2020    11:29 GMT+7

The coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "too many countries [were] headed in the wrong direction".

Cases were rising where proven measures were not adopted or followed, he added.

The Americas are the current epicentre of the pandemic. The US has seen a rise in cases amid tensions between health experts and President Donald Trump.

The US, the worst affected country, has over 3.3 million confirmed cases and more than 135,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

What has the WHO said?

At a briefing in Geneva on Monday, Dr Tedros said "mixed messages from leaders" were undermining public trust in attempts to bring the pandemic under control.

"The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this," he said.

Dr Tedros said measures such as social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks in appropriate situations needed to be taken seriously, warning that there would be "no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future".

"If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go," Dr Tedros said, adding: "It's going to get worse and worse and worse."

Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director, said the easing of some lockdown measures in the Americas and the opening up of some areas had led to "intense transmission".

Latin America has confirmed more than 145,000 coronavirus-related deaths, though the number is believed to be higher because of insufficient testing.

 

Half of the deaths were in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has opposed strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr Ryan said closing down large regions would have huge economic consequences, but that local lockdowns in specific places might be necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He urged governments to implement clear and "strong" strategies, adding: "Citizens have to understand, and it has to be easy for them to comply."

What about a vaccine, or immunity?

"We need to learn to live with this virus," Dr Ryan said, warning that expectations that the virus could be eradicated, or that an effective vaccine could be ready, within months were "unrealistic".

He said it was not yet known whether recovering from the coronavirus would lead to immunity, or, if it did, how long that immunity would last.

A separate study released on Monday by scientists at King's College London suggested that immunity to the virus may be short-lived.

Scientists at the college studied 96 people to understand how the body naturally fights off the virus by making antibodies, and how long these last in the weeks and months after recovery.

However, while almost all of those who participated had detectable antibodies that could neutralise and stop coronavirus, levels began to wane over the three months of the study.

At the WHO briefing, health experts also said there was evidence to suggest that children under the age of 10 were only very mildly affected by Covid-19, while those over 10 seemed to suffer similar mild symptoms to young adults.

To what extent children can transmit the virus, while it appears to be low, remains unknown. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci is being targeted by the Trump administration as tensions rise between the health expert and the president.

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases
COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health said on July 14 another Vietnamese citizen repatriated from Russia has been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2, bringing the country’s tally of coronavirus infections to 373.

Putting a dent in drug crime
Putting a dent in drug crime
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 13
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Relatives of Daniel Lewis Lee's victims had sought to delay the execution because of coronavirus.

Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The fourth victim from an accident in which a car fell into the sea on Friday night has died, said Trinh Van Manh, director of the Quang Ninh Province General Hospital.

Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Three people have died and two others are in hospital in the northern province of Ha Giang after mistakenly eating a soup containing ngón poisonous leaves on Sunday.

British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.

Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Ben Tre Province authorities have sought VND250 billion (US$10.7 million) from the Government to build reservoirs to store freshwater and avoid a shortage due to drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers.

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

More than 30.8 million people aged 15 and above have been adversely affected by COVID-19, either losing their jobs or having their salaries seriously slashed.

COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

A new high-speed boat service between HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched last Friday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 