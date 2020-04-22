Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020 01:03:20 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus: World risks ‘biblical’ famines due to pandemic – UN

 
 
22/04/2020    06:14 GMT+7

The number of people facing starvation could almost double, the World Food Programme warns.

Millions across the world already rely heavily on food aid to survive

Image copyrightReuters

The world is at risk of widespread famines "of biblical proportions" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN has warned.

David Beasley, head of the World Food Programme (WFP), said urgent action was needed to avoid a catastrophe.

A report estimates that the number suffering from hunger could almost double from 135m to more than 250m.

Those most at risk are in 10 countries affected by conflict, economic crisis and climate change, the WFP says.

The fourth annual Global Report on Food Crises highlights Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti. 

In South Sudan, 61% of the population was affected by food crisis last year, the report says.

Even before the pandemic hit, parts of East Africa and South Asia were already facing severe food shortages caused by drought and the worst locust infestations for decades.

Addressing the UN Security Council during a video conference, Mr Beasley said the world had to "act wisely and act fast".

"We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months," he said. "The truth is we do not have time on our side."

 

In a call to action, he added: "I do believe that with our expertise and our partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programmes necessary to make certain the Covid-19 pandemic does not become a human and food crisis catastrophe."

The WFP's senior economist, Arif Husain, said the economic impact of the pandemic was potentially catastrophic for millions "who are already hanging by a thread".

"It is a hammer blow for millions more who can only eat if they earn a wage," he said in a statement.

"Lockdowns and global economic recession have already decimated their nest eggs. It only takes one more shock - like Covid-19 - to push them over the edge. We must collectively act now to mitigate the impact of this global catastrophe."

Earlier this month, this WFP said it was set to halve aid to parts of war-torn Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels due to a funding crisis.

It said some donors had stopped their aid over concerns that deliveries were being obstructed by Houthi forces.

The WFP feeds more than 12 million Yemenis a month, 80% of whom are in areas controlled by Houthi forces.

Yemen confirmed its first case of Covid-19 earlier this month, with aid agencies warning that the disease could quickly overwhelm the country's weakened health systems. BBC

 
 

.
No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN's response
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday's afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures.

Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
Irish court tries man for suspected connection with Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.

Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

On Tuesday, Italy recorded a drop in the number of people currently infected for the second day in a row.

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 21
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Nguyen Dac Tuu, 76, of Nguyen Trai Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi, was very happy when his pension for April and May was brought to him at home.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

