Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 14:43:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods

 
 
07/04/2020    14:33 GMT+7

Black Chicagoans account for 70% of coronavirus deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

Stark statistics from Chicago health officials have underscored the heavy toll of coronavirus on black Americans.

Black Chicagoans account for half of all coronavirus cases in the city and more than 70% of deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

Other cities with large black populations, including Detroit, Milwaukee, New Orleans and New York, have become coronavirus hotspots.

The US has recorded nearly 370,000 virus cases and almost 11,000 deaths.

Globally there have been nearly 75,000 deaths and more than 1.3m cases total. 

What do Chicago's statistics show?

As of 5 April, 1,824 out of Chicago's 4,680 confirmed Covid-19 cases were black residents, said city officials on Monday.

That compared with 847 white, 478 Hispanic and 126 Asian Chicagoans.

Chicago has seen a total of 98 deaths as of Sunday, with 72% of them black residents.

The disparity is reflected across the state, where black people account for 41% of Covid-19 deaths, despite making up 14% of the population of Illinois.

Chicago public health commissioner Dr Allison Arwady told reporters that black city residents already lived on average about 8.8 years less than their white counterparts.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the coronavirus was "devastating black Chicago".

She said city inspectors would be sent into shops to ensure everyone was adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Lightfoot also raised the possibility of curfews in areas where people gathered outside liquor stores, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

 

What's the picture nationally?

Though the coronavirus has been called the "great equalizer", data suggests that vulnerability to the infection may vary by neighbourhood.

In Michigan, African Americans make up 14% of the population, but they account for 33% of the coronavirus cases and 41% of deaths, figures from the state health department showed on Monday.

White residents account for about 23% of recorded cases in Michigan and 28% of deaths, according to the data.

Detroit, Michigan, is about 80% black, and the city together with its surrounding suburbs accounts for around 80% of confirmed coronavirus cases.

A similar disparity has emerged in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, one of the most segregated cities in the US.

African Americans made up almost half of Milwaukee Country's nearly 1,000 cases as of last Friday and 81% of its 27 deaths, despite black people accounting for 26% of the population there, according to a study by ProPublica.

Some 40% of Louisiana's coronavirus deaths have occurred in the New Orleans area, where the majority of residents are black.

Health officials have previously said the Big Easy's residents suffer from rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension that are higher than the national average, making them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

What's behind the disparity in Chicago?

Mayor Lightfoot said diabetes, heart disease and respiratory illness were "really prevalent" in black communities.

Dr Arwady told reporters that even if everyone in the city did have access to a doctor, "we would still see significant health disparities because of food deserts and lack of walkable streets".

Dr Cameron Webb, an African-American physician who is running for Congress in the US state of Virginia, told BBC News that US racial and economic disparities were being amplified by the pandemic.

"It really exposes our society's fault lines," he said.

Alderman Jason Ervin, who chairs Chicago council's black caucus, told the Chicago Tribune that "rates of non-compliance in some parts of the city with the stay-at-home orders" might also be contributing to the statistics. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Principle of Hanoi College for Electromechanics, Dong Van Ngoc, spoke about the e-learning programme the college has employed during its closure because of COVID-19.

Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

While it has been decades since Vietnam has experienced war, the country is still suffering from a legacy of landmines and unexploded ordnance found in many villages throughout the country. 

Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A total of more than 126 billion VND (over 5.35 million USD) had been raised via a texting campaign for Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 as at 11am on April 5, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245
Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health confirmed four more people positive for SARS-CoV-2 on late April 6, adding up to 245 cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.

Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19
Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Several parishes in Ha Tinh Province held public masses last weekend despite the Government’s ban on large gatherings and travel restrictions to contain COVID-19.

HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor
HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A lecturer of Banking University of HCM City has died after reportedly falling from 14th floor of an apartment building in HCM City.

Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons
Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Over 277,700 signatures have been collected in Hanoi in the first phase of a campaign called “Appeal of the Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors)”, which calls for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 with the number of new cases and fatalities surging, ASEAN countries have been taking measures to mitigate the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trips
Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trips
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Scotland's chief medical officer quits after visiting her second home despite the lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The death of a man in Mumbai's densely-packed Dharavi has sparked a frantic race to trace his contacts.

Coronavirus: Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers
Coronavirus: Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The workers will be paid - but some have complained of overcrowded and dirty conditions.

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to Ho Chi Minh City from April 6-15 following a request from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese stuck at Thai airport get help

Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  06/04/2020 

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Vietnam.

Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. 

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 