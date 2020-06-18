Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/06/2020 13:56:17 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Court upholds death sentences over Dien Bien gang rape and murder

 
 
18/06/2020    13:53 GMT+7

The People’s Court of Dien Bien on Wednesday rejected letters of appeal and decided to uphold the death sentence for six defendants for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

Court upholds death sentences over Dien Bien gang rape and murder
The defendants at the court. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuan Anh

Vi Van Toan, Bui Van Cong, Vuong Van Hung, Pham Van Nhiem, Luong Van Hung and Luong Van La all saw their appeals fail.

Vi Van Toan, identified as the ringleader, was sentenced to death for murder and 12 years in prison for kidnapping and appropriation of property.

Bui Van Cong was sentenced to death for murder, 14 years for rape, 12 years for kidnapping and appropriation of property, and 24 months for storing drugs.

Vuong Van Hung was given the death penalty for murder, 10 years for rape, and 12 years for kidnap and appropriation of property.

Pham Van Nhiem was sentenced to death for murder, 12 years for rape, and 12 years for kidnap and appropriation of property.

Luong Van Hung was given the death penalty for murder, 14 years for rape, and 12 years for kidnapping and appropriation of property.

Luong Van La was sentenced to death for murder, 14 years for rape, and 11 years for kidnap and appropriation of property.

The court also upheld the sentence of another three defendants.

Pham Van Dung and Cam Van Chuong received 10-year and nine-year jail terms, respectively, for rape.

Bui Thi Kim Thu, Cong’s wife, was sent to prison for three years for failing to report the crimes.

 

The shocking incident happened in January 2019 when the victim was abducted in retaliation over a drugs debt.

She was repeatedly raped and eventually strangled to death with her body left in an abandoned house in Dien Bien Province.

According to police, Tran Thi Hien, 44, the victim's mother, hired Công to deliver heroin and owed him VND30 million (US$1,300).

Cong then kidnapped her daughter to recoup his debt, but the mother never paid the ransom money.

Toan, whom Hien had allegedly owed VND300 million ($13,000) for drugs since 2009, thought the woman would pay him the money to save her daughter. But Hien refused to do so.

On January 4, 2019 – Lunar New Year's eve, after taking the girl to his house, Cong and his gang, including Nhiem, La, Hung and Dung, took turns to rape the woman for three days.

Hung and Chuong allegedly raped the victim once in the early hours of February 7 before she was strangled to death and left at an abandoned house near Cong’s home.

Cong’s wife, Thu, witnessed the girl being raped and killed by the men, but did not inform police. VNS

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

Mother of murdered girl in Dien Bien jailed for 20 years

A mother in Dien Bien Province has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for her connection to a drugs ring which led to her daughter being kidnapped, repeatedly raped and killed during the 2019 Lunar New Year holiday.

 
 

