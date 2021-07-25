COVID-19: 3,552 cases added to national tally on July 25

A total 3,552 COVID-19 cases were detected from 6am to 7pm July 25, raising the national tally to 98,465, of which 96,287 were local infections, according to the Health Ministry.







Ho Chi Minh City continues to record the largest number of new cases with 2,227, followed by Binh Duong with 368, Tay Ninh 186, Ba Ria-Vung Tau 126, Dong Nai 119. The capital city of Hanoi reported four cases.

Also on July 25, 1,755 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recovered patients to 19,342.

Among patients under treatment, 130 are under care in ICU, while 17 are being treated with ECMO.

A total 4,535,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 372,353 people having receiving full two shots.

