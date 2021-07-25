Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: 3,552 cases added to national tally on July 25

25/07/2021    20:08 GMT+7

A total 3,552 COVID-19 cases were detected from 6am to 7pm July 25, raising the national tally to 98,465, of which 96,287 were local infections, according to the Health Ministry.

Ho Chi Minh City continues to record the largest number of new cases with 2,227, followed by Binh Duong with 368, Tay Ninh 186, Ba Ria-Vung Tau 126, Dong Nai 119. The capital city of Hanoi reported four cases.

Also on July 25, 1,755 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recovered patients to 19,342.

Among patients under treatment, 130 are under care in ICU, while 17 are being treated with ECMO.

 

A total 4,535,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 372,353 people having receiving full two shots.

Source: VNA

The Medical University Hospital has been asked by the Ministry of Health to set up a 500-bed intensive care centre to improve readiness and capacity to deal with the COVID-19 spike in the country.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is considering stronger movement restrictions given the COVID-19 situation remaining complicated, a local official said on July 25.

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Medical University Hospital has been asked by the Ministry of Health to set up a 500-bed intensive care centre to improve readiness and capacity to deal with the COVID-19 spike in the country.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training on July 24 annouced Vietnamese students’ excellent performances at international Olympiads.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son called on all healthcare workers, including medical students and retired doctors and nurses, to join hands in the country's fight against coronavirus in Ho Chi Minh City on July 24.

SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

As many as 3,979 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 21 cities and provinces across Vietnam during the past 12 hours, raising the cumulative tally of infections in the country to 94,913.

Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund news and informationicon  16 giờ trước 

Mỗi quốc gia đều có những chính sách riêng để đảm bảo nguồn kinh phí mua vắc xin phòng Covid-19. Trong đó, sáng kiến thành lập Quỹ vắc xin của Chính phủ Việt Nam được xem là một trong những ý tưởng nhân văn.

FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s history before the Doi Moi (renovation) period has proven that many experiments and reforms appeared from the grassroots, and now, during the Covid-19 epidemic, experiments and reforms have begun from Ho Chi Minh City.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2021 

Lawmakers debate five-year public investment plan

FEATUREicon  24/07/2021 

The largest ever vaccination campaign in history has posed both opportunities and challenges to the cold storage industry as tens of millions of vaccine doses need to be preserved at the same time.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2021 

All six members of Vietnam joining the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2021 brought home medals, including one gold, two silvers and three bronzes, finishing 14th out of 107 participating countries and territories.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2021 

Before the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City asked the Prime Minister to provide human resources to the city.

SOCIETYicon  24/07/2021 

Hanoi will apply strict social distancing measures across the city from 6am on Saturday July 24 to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest dispatch issued by local authorities on Friday evening.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2021 

Vietnam recorded 7,307 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 imported cases, on July 23, according to the Ministry of Health.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2021 

Over 1.2 million more doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive in HCM City

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2021 

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has asked for more medical staff to support its COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2021 

Twelve funds at the central governmental level are under procedures to be dissolved, are under consideration for dissolution, or are being restructured.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2021 

A social security package worth $1.1 billion has been approved by the government to support workers and employers facing difficulties due to the impact of the pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  23/07/2021 

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology met on July 22 to examine Nanogen’s proposal to approve its COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax for emergency use in Vietnam 

FEATUREicon  23/07/2021 

If the number of severe Covid-19 cases that need endotracheal intubation, ventilators and resuscitation rises too high, Vietnam’s medical resources will be overloaded, experts have warned.

FEATUREicon  23/07/2021 

In the new situation, social distancing may cover almost the whole country, affecting tens of millions of people and hundreds of thousands of businesses, and the supply chain of the whole country or at least a large economic area will be broken.

