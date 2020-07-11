COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital

Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

The 43-year-old British citizen receives an 'immune passport' on July 11

Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Ministry of Health’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, and Dr Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital, handed over a COVID-19 free certificate, known as an ‘immunity passport’, to the Vietnam Airlines pilot.

As Cameron has tested negative several times in recent days he is not required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period like other recovered patients, stated Dr. Khue.

Upon his release from hospital, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ian Gibbons and Vietnam Airlines crew 911 were on hand to offer their congratulations to the British citizen.

The British Consul General expressed his admiration for the nation’s success in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly the achievement of not recording a single death. He therefore thanked Vietnamese doctors for their all-out efforts that ultimately saved the British citizen’s life, adding that Cameron had been lucky to be treated in Vietnam.

Cameron was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 18 after visiting and attending a party alongside friends at Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City.

He subsequently admitted to the Hospital of Tropical Diseases in HCM City to be treated for the COVID-19 before being transferred to Cho Ray hospital on May 22 in order to undergo a follow-up treatment for organ failure. In total, his combined stay at both hospitals stands at 115 days.

At one stage during his treatment, the patient had fallen into a coma with more than 90% of his lungs severely damaged due to infection complications. He then suffered from a ‘cytokine storm’ syndrome, an overreaction of the immune system, before becoming heavily reliant on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a life support machine.

He spent the majority of his treatment staying in the intensive care unit, with doctors at one stage expecting to conduct a lung transplant as a last resort aimed at saving his life.

Despite the grim outlook, the British citizen managed to gradually make a miraculous recovery to the surprise of doctors, with his lung capacity recovering to almost 100%. Other organs such as his kidneys and livers are also functioning normally.

At present, the patient is now able to get up and turn around in bed, stand up, communicate well with doctors, feed himself, and breathe unaided. He is now taking part in physical therapy and functional rehabilitation exercises for the purpose of strengthening his muscles.

In line with the schedule, Cameron is set to take an evening flight to Hanoi, before boarding Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at midnight to return home.

The Dreamliner is scheduled to stop over in Frankfurt, Germany, before continuing on to London. Three Vietnamese doctors are set to accompany Cameron throughout the trip.

According to experts, although Cameron has made a full recovery from the COVID-19, it will take him time to re-integrate back into the community and work again. VOV