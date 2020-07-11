Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital

11/07/2020

Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

covid-19: british pilot receives discharge from hospital hinh 0
The 43-year-old British citizen receives an 'immune passport' on July 11

Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Ministry of Health’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, and Dr Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital, handed over a COVID-19 free certificate, known as an ‘immunity passport’, to the Vietnam Airlines pilot.

As Cameron has tested negative several times in recent days he is not required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period like other recovered patients, stated Dr. Khue.

Upon his release from hospital, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ian Gibbons and Vietnam Airlines crew 911 were on hand to offer their congratulations to the British citizen.

The British Consul General expressed his admiration for the nation’s success in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly the achievement of not recording a single death. He therefore thanked Vietnamese doctors for their all-out efforts that ultimately saved the British citizen’s life, adding that Cameron had been lucky to be treated in Vietnam.

Cameron was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 18 after visiting and attending a party alongside friends at Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City.

He subsequently admitted to the Hospital of Tropical Diseases in HCM City to be treated for the COVID-19 before being transferred to Cho Ray hospital on May 22 in order to undergo a follow-up treatment for organ failure. In total, his combined stay at both hospitals stands at 115 days. 

At one stage during his treatment, the patient had fallen into a coma with more than 90% of his lungs severely damaged due to infection complications. He then suffered from a ‘cytokine storm’ syndrome, an overreaction of the immune system, before becoming heavily reliant on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a life support machine.  

 

He spent the majority of his treatment staying in the intensive care unit, with doctors at one stage expecting to conduct a lung transplant as a last resort aimed at saving his life.

Despite the grim outlook, the British citizen managed to gradually make a miraculous recovery to the surprise of doctors, with his lung capacity recovering to almost 100%. Other organs such as his kidneys and livers are also functioning normally. 

At present, the patient is now able to get up and turn around in bed, stand up, communicate well with doctors, feed himself, and breathe unaided. He is now taking part in physical therapy and functional rehabilitation exercises for the purpose of strengthening his muscles.

In line with the schedule, Cameron is set to take an evening flight to Hanoi, before boarding Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at midnight to return home.

The Dreamliner is scheduled to stop over in Frankfurt, Germany, before continuing on to London. Three Vietnamese doctors are set to accompany Cameron throughout the trip.

According to experts, although Cameron has made a full recovery from the COVID-19, it will take him time to re-integrate back into the community and work again. VOV

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.  

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

 
 

.
10/07/2020 

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

9 giờ trước 

A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

9 giờ trước 

Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.

10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

4 giờ trước 

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

10/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US's new foreign student visa policy.

22 giờ trước 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

10/07/2020 

The US said some visas could be revoked because of coronavirus, leaving students confused and uncertain.

10/07/2020 

A foreigner has died and two others are being treated for alcohol poisoning in the central province of Khanh Hoa's General Hospital after they drunk a mixture of methanol and beer.

10/07/2020 

A new visa policy in the US has put thousands of Vietnamese students at risk of deportation and left their academic and professional dreams in tatters.

SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Border guards arrest 33 people illegally entering Vietnam

10/07/2020 

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of central Da Nang City confirmed that it has not granted land use rights to any foreign individuals.

10/07/2020 

More farmers, co-operatives and companies in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are seeing much higher profits by using advanced farming techniques to breed shrimp.

10/07/2020 

Nguyen Thi Luyen, 49 years old, of Yen Phong District in the northern province of Bac Ninh was among first borrowers from Tình thương One Member Limited Liability Microfinance Institution (TYM) in her hometown

10/07/2020 

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has sent an urgent dispatch to order agencies to fix shortcomings in taking-off and landing slots for aeroplanes at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.

10/07/2020 

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

09/07/2020 

The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.

09/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs would take whatever measures are needed in the second half of the year to safeguard workers' incomes and jobs, 

09/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned about the risk of black credit provided by online lending applications which could threaten social security.

SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

