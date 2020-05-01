COVID-19 case number remains at 270

Vietnam recorded no new case of COVID-19 for the past 12 hours, with the number of cases remain at 270 as of 6 am on May 1, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has had no infections in the community for a full 15 days as from 6am on April 16.

A total of 47,735 people are under quarantine or health monitoring across the country. They are people who returned from epidemic-hit countries or had close contact with COVID-19 patients.

Among patients under treatment at hospitals, 10 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, and five negative for at least twice.

On April 30, Standing Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long signed a document asking hospitals and health departments of provinces and cities to implement telemedical checkup to help with epidemic prevention.

Medical institutions can continue using software they have used until now, or use IT platforms in accordance with guidance of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication.

One relapsed COVID-19 patient reported on April 30

A COVID-19 patient who had been previously given the all-clear has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 again, the Ministry of Health reported on April 30 afternoon.

Patient 92 is a student returning from France who had been declared to have recovered by the Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14. After being discharged from hospital, he has been under quarantine and medical monitoring at home.

However, his test result turned positive on April 29. The student is being treated at the Cu Chi hospital.

Also on April 30, the 268th patient, who was quarantined and treated at the Dong Van General Hospital in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, was declared to have fully recovered from the disease

The patient, a H’Mong ethnic minority girl in Dong Van district’s Pho La commune, was confirmed as Ha Giang’s first COVID-19 infection on April 16. She will be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days at the hospital.

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on April 30, marking 14 days in a row the country has recorded no infections in the community.

Of the 270 confirmed patients, 130 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A total of 34,836 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined across the country, including 316 at hospitals, 6,700 at concentrated quarantine areas and 27,820 at home.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s proposal to suspend the purchase of medicines under a scenario the country has 10,000 COVID-19 patients.