COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11

British patient, the most critically ill coronavirus case in Vietnam, has made a miraculous recovery from the disease and he is scheduled to be discharged from hospital on July 11 and repatriated to his native country, Scotland, on July 12.

The patient, dubbed patient 91 in Vietnam, has been declared virus free and is able to leave Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray hospital. However, he was advised to stay in the hospital for further functional rehabilitation exercises before he leaves for home.

The 43-year-old man was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 18 and was admitted to HCM City’s Hospital of Tropical Diseases for treatment before being transferred to Cho Ray hospital. To date he has experienced a total of 112 days under treatment at both hospitals.

Doctors are putting the finishing touches to a plan to repatriate the pilot to the UK as agreed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the British Embassy.

Representatives of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control are to have a final review meeting with Cho Ray Hospital on July 11 to examine the patient’s all health-related issues before handing him over to the British Consulate.

According to the Ministry of Health, three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on July 7, taking to 345 the total number of COVID-19 patients fully recovering from the disease.

The remaining 24 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country, with 9 of them having tested negative for the virus at least once.

Vietnam has gone through 83 days without new locally transmitted infections. Newly-detected cases returned from epidemic hit countries and they were all placed in quarantine as soon as they landed in Vietnam. VOV