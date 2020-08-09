Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/08/2020 18:45:25 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality

09/08/2020    18:43 GMT+7

Vietnam has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and another fatality of the disease, all closely tied to Da Nang outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its August 9 update at 18.00hrs.

19 cases aged 7 to 85 were registered in Da Nang City, the epicenter of the outbreak. They include 8 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients, 3 patients given treatment at Da Nang Hospital, three caregivers, a medical worker, a servant, along with three others.

Meanwhile, Quang Nam and Quang Tri provinces recorded eight and two cases respectively. Most of them had contact with COVID-19 patients and were patient caregivers.

The same day, the Ministry of Health reported another COVID-19 fatality in Hue. According to the ministry, the 55-year-old woman, a resident of Da Nang city, died of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and the coronavirus.

The patient tested positive for the virus on July 29 and was transferred to Central Hue Hospital the following day.

On August 7, her condition deteriorated and the patient completely relied on mechanical ventilation, continuous dialysis and ECMO, a life support machine. Two days later, she passed away after suffering severe hypotension, gastrointestinal bleeding, and circulatory respiratory arrest.

 

As of 18.00hrs August 9, Vietnam has confirmed 841 coronavirus cases, including 384 cases detected in the community following the recurrence of the virus in Da Nang city on July 25.

The latest coronavirus outbreak has spread to 15 cities and provinces across three regions of the country. Da Nang topped the list with 265 cases, followed by Quang Nam (75) and Ho Chi Minh City (8).

11 fatalities have been reported since the outbreak started in Da Nang.

VOV

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

 
 

