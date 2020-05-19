Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive

 
 
19/05/2020    15:07 GMT+7

Le Tuyet H. was patient number 19. She caught the disease from her niece who had flown back to Vietnam from the UK in March.

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
H. is getting better every day. — Photo Kenh 14

What followed for the 64-year-old woman was a catalogue of life-threatening illnesses including falling into a coma and three heart attacks.

But H. wasn’t ready to go, and although she is still being treated in hospital in Hanoi, her condition has improved greatly.

She has also officially recovered from the virus, after testing negative for COVID-19 on three occasions.

“I was really afraid because I didn’t know why my body had become like that,” H. said.

“I only knew about my situation after I woke up from the coma and the doctors explained that this disease is really horrible.

“At first, I don’t know much about COVID-19. I am just a housewife so I stay at home most days and didn’t understand this disease.”

The woman, who lives in HCM City, had visited the capital during Tet (Lunar New Year).

It was during her visit to see other members of her family she came into close contact with patient 17, her niece.

Her relative had made headlines after becoming the first person to test positive in what was known as the ‘second phase’ of infections following 22 days without any reported cases in the country.

The 26-year-old flew back to Vietnam on March 2 but it appears had not fully declared her medical history.

Earlier she had visited France and Italy, where at the time the virus was spiralling out of control and was the hardest hit region in the whole of Europe.

After learning she had the disease, H. was tested the following day and her results also came back positive for coronavirus at Hanoi’s National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

“I never thought I would get this virus,” H. added.

Most patients make a full recovery within two weeks, but not H. She began to develop severe complications a week into treatment before slipping into a coma.

She was having trouble breathing and showing signs of acute respiratory distress syndrome, so she was moved to intensive care.

On April 8, a month after contracting coronavirus, she suffered three cardiac arrests. Doctors battled to save her life and eventually, on the 47th attempt at resuscitation, her heart began to beat once more.

Dr Mac Duy Hung of ICU of National Hospital of Tropical Diseases said: “When the patient moved to ICU, she had acute respiratory distress syndrome, so we had to use a ventilator and carry out extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

 

“Then she suffered the cardiac arrests, all the doctors tried their best to save her.

“When her heart stopped, we thought the worst. Then it pumped again and we felt very lucky, but still couldn’t rest. At 1am none of the doctors on that shift could sleep.”

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
H.'s son and caregivers help her in a physical therapy session. — Photo Kenh 14

Although H. has tested negative for coronavirus for three times and can meet her sons, she is still weak and can’t walk on her own. But she is very happy that she overcame a life or death situation.

Her oldest son, Luu Ngoc, said he and his brother travelled from HCM City to Hanoi a week after their mother tested positive.

But because of her condition, they were not allowed to see her.

“When we weren’t allowed to visit my mother, every day I talked to the doctors about my mother’s condition,” said Ngoc.

“Because my mother has been in bed for so long, her limbs had not moved much so her muscles became weaker.

“She will need to exercise to improve her health. Today is the third day my mother has undergone physical therapy.

As for his mother, after her traumatic ordeal, she is grateful to be alive today to tell her story.

Although COVID-19 has been shown to affect people of all ages, the elderly and those with underlining medical conditions, like H., are especially vulnerable to the virus.

“Sometimes, my relatives and friends call to encourage me. God blessed me so I am alive. I am so grateful for the doctors’ efforts to save me,” H. told Tổ Quốc newspaper.

“Even though I've tested negative for the virus, I am too weak to go home.”

After cheating death many times, H. is confident that she can make a full recovery and be reunited with her family soon.

“I believe I have enough energy to get well and get on my feet by myself. I have recovered 70 per cent, and even though my heart, lungs and kidneys have been affected by the virus”.  VNS

Minh Nhan

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 19
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

British COVID-19 patient remains in critical condition

Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam will send local students to attend regional and international Olympic competitions this year based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path
Hanoi needs vision on development path
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

British pilot shows signs of improvement
British pilot shows signs of improvement
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 18
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director. 

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Many crop growing areas in Ca Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell.

Dual degree programmes start this academic year
Dual degree programmes start this academic year
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Several universities in Ho Chi Minh City will launch dual-degree training programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year in an aim to offer more diverse choices for students.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 