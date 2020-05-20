Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades

The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

Glass walls on the SHB Building in Da Nang reflect dazzling light. The city of Da Nang asked the project investor to revise the colour of the glass.

According to the city’s construction department, the two investors installed yellow glass on the façade of the two buildings on Nguyen Van Linh and Nhu Nguyet streets in downtown Hai Chau District. The glass reflects intense sunlight, badly affecting residents, as well as the overall architectural design of the city.

It said the SHB 15-storey office building, which was invested by Sai Gon-Hà Nội Bank (SHB), on Nguyen Van Linh Street, has finished installation of yellow glass on three of its sides. The glass reflects sunlight, distracting commuters, causing traffic problems and annoying residents.

The 31-storey Risemount Apartment block, which was invested by PAVNC joint-stock company, a member of Vicoland Group, also used similar glass.

The department had asked the two investors to adjust the design of the glass and limit the impact on people and architecture of the city. But no progress has been made by the two investors.

According to the latest report from the department, the two investors have offered solutions to reduce the reflections from the two buildings.

The investors would use film layers to reduce luminance on the SHB building, while green bonsai and curtains would be installed on the Risemount Apartment project.

The department said the two investors had violated the construction regulations and proposed design that was submitted before commencing construction.

It will continue supervising the progress of the revised plan of the two investors as soon as qualified solutions are given for approval.

Earlier this year, the city also asked the department to investigate illegal violations on construction at the two 42-storey buildings and a hotel of the Muong Thanh Group.

The city had asked the investor to dismantle construction items inside the buildings – where a public garage and kindergarten area were illegally developed for more than 104 flats. VNS

