Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The call centre, No. 1022, will receive all information regarding child protection as from the launching day, while providing consultations for parents regarding cyber child sexual abuse.

The hotline was established on the basis of a project on safeguarding children and adolescents from cyber sexual abuse by the World Vision International in Vietnam and the End Violence Against Children (EVAC) Fund.

Statistics from the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security showed 2,643 cases of sexual violence against children were reported in 2017-2018. But it was only the tip of the iceberg as a lot of cases have gone undetected or the victims and their families failed to report the cases to authorities./.

