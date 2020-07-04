Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Nam O fish sauce products

Located three kilometres from the foot of Hai Van Pass, Nam O is one of Vietnam’s oldest and most famous fish-sauce making villages, with a history of more than 400 years.

The fish sauce village has met the criteria related to local cultural identity as well as cultural diversity and human creativity preserved by generations. Fish sauce is considered the soul of Vietnam's cuisine, and is included during cooking as a key component or used as a dipping sauce.

The Nam O fish sauce trade village now has 92 households, three cooperatives and one enterprise involved in fish sauce making.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Mien said that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s recognition of Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage affirms the value of the trade.

This is the pride of the city as well as its responsibility of protecting and promoting the value of the trade in order to contribute to the implementation of Vietnam’s sea-based economic development strategy, Mien added.

On this occasion, the Nam O community-based tourism development project was announced.

With a total investment of 46.1 billion VND (2 million USD), the project aims at developing the trade village in association with tourism development.VNA