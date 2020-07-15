Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Da Nang police successfully breaks up an online football gambling ring. Photo: Tuoi Tre Newspaper



Local authorities were able to arrest a total of 13 people who were allegedly part of the major gambling ring that specifically targeted football.

According to initial information, the ringleader of the group was identified as 34-year-old Tran Viet Nghia of Trung Nu Vuong street in Da Nang.

Upon conducting a search of the homes of the 13 people, the police seized over 4,000 documents relating to gambling on football, three cars, in addition to VND2 billion in cash. VOV

