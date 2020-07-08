Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 18:32:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria

09/07/2020    17:17 GMT+7

The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.

A doctor checks the health of a diphtheria patient. The total number of diphtheria cases in Dak Nong Province has reached 28 as of July 9 - PHOTO: VNA

Dang Thanh, director of the Dak Nong Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Dak Nong), confirmed that the province has seen eight outbreaks of the contagious disease in three districts -- Krong No, Dak Glong and Dak R’lap -- as of July 8. The total number of infected cases has reached 28, with two deaths recorded in Dak Glong.

The provincial health authorities inspected the eighth outbreak at Bu Ndoh hamlet in Dak R’lap District’s Dak Wer Commune, with three positive cases being reported.

Health care workers checked the health of people suspected of having an infection and collected their samples for testing. Over 300 Bu Ndoh residents have been quarantined for seven days.

Quarantine checkpoints were set up along the roads leading to the Dak Wer Commune to prevent the spread of the disease. Residents of the affected areas have been provided with essential food items during the quarantine period, stated Nguyen Ngoc Quan, chairman of the commune.

Quan added that the commune has proactively taken steps to cope with the disease but the higher authorities have yet to issue guidelines on setting up checkpoints and implementing quarantine measures to combat the disease at the site.

Given the complicated development of the infectious respiratory disease, the commune proposed that the affected areas should be quarantined completely, similar to that during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the disease does not spread further, Quan noted.

Responding to this proposal, the director of CDC Dak Nong stressed that complete isolation to cope with the disease was unnecessary as diphtheria was categorized as a Type B infectious disease. He added that preventive medicines and vaccines against the disease are available. SGT

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads

Vietnam is to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against diphtheria, starting on July 9, as the contagious disease is evolving in a complex manner in the Central Highlands, with a total of 65 infections, including three deaths.

 
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic
HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs would take whatever measures are needed in the second half of the year to safeguard workers’ incomes and jobs, 

VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned about the risk of black credit provided by online lending applications which could threaten social security.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 9
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Harvard and MIT say withdrawing visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online is "chaos".

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

With ventilators seen as essential to saving the lives of severely ill COVID-19 patients, the massive pricing gap among breathing machines bought by hospitals nationwide has triggered public scepticism. 

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Parents are worried about new general education program
Parents are worried about new general education program
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 