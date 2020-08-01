Da Nang field hospital rushes to completion

A 300-bed field hospital in Da Nang is being completed to serve the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

The hospital was set up a Tien Son Stadium in Hai Chau District. Ngo Thi Kim Yen, director of the Department of Health said the hospital will serve patients with mild conditions so Danang Hospital would have room for other patients. Patients with serious conditions will still be treated at Lung Hospital and Hoa Vang Hospital.



The hospital is expected to be completed in four days. One of the vice directors of the Department of Health will be assigned as the field hospital's head. As a 300-bed hospital, they will need 250-300 staff.



On August 2, Party Secretary of Danang Truong Quang Nghia visited the on-going construction to monitor the process.



Some photos of site:











Workers are required to wear face masks while working

The hospital is being completed.



Dtinews