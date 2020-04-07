Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The charity programme operates from 8am to 5pm each day in eight locations across the capital, including those in Thanh Xuan, Tay Ho, Ha Dong, Ba Dinh, and Hoan Kiem districts.

A charity offering free necessities is located in front of N2F coffee shop on 54 Le Van Luong street in Thanh Xuan district.

People are able to attend in order to receive food and hand sanitizers.

Due to social distancing rules, people queuing up are required to stand two metres apart.

A bag containing food products including two packets of noodle soup and two eggs

This bag contains rice, spices, and peanuts.

By offering bags containing necessary items to underprivileged citizens, it is hoped that it can help ease the difficulties that people face in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Phuong Yen, a member of the charity, says many people are able to come and receive food in the morning. Indeed, on the morning of April 6 the group were able to provide close to 1,000 bags from their base at 54 Le Van Luong street. The programme will last until the end of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In order to have goods to offer to citizens, a large number of benefactors provide the group with rice and noodle soup and deliver them to the charity’s locations.

Local people even donate money to the charity.

Their contributions are recorded in a notebook.

Despite the rain, many deprived people go to the headquarters of Lao Dong Thu Do (Capital Labour) newspaper, at 1A Yet Kieu in order to receive free food.

VOV

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19 Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.