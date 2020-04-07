Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 10:52:43 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time

 
 
08/04/2020    09:36 GMT+7

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 1

The charity programme operates from 8am to 5pm each day in eight locations across the capital, including those in Thanh Xuan, Tay Ho, Ha Dong, Ba Dinh, and Hoan Kiem districts.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 2

A charity offering free necessities is located in front of N2F coffee shop on 54 Le Van Luong street in Thanh Xuan district.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 3

People are able to attend in order to receive food and hand sanitizers.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 4

Due to social distancing rules, people queuing up are required to stand two metres apart.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 5

A bag containing food products including two packets of noodle soup and two eggs

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 6

This bag contains rice, spices, and peanuts.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 7

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 8

By offering bags containing necessary items to underprivileged citizens, it is hoped that it can help ease the difficulties that people face in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 9
 

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 10

Phuong Yen, a member of the charity, says many people are able to come and receive food in the morning. Indeed, on the morning of April 6 the group were able to provide close to 1,000 bags from their base at 54 Le Van Luong street. The programme will last until the end of the COVID-19 epidemic.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 11

In order to have goods to offer to citizens, a large number of benefactors provide the group with rice and noodle soup and deliver them to the charity’s locations.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 12

Local people even donate money to the charity.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 13

Their contributions are recorded in a notebook.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 14

Despite the rain, many deprived people go to the headquarters of Lao Dong Thu Do (Capital Labour) newspaper, at 1A Yet Kieu in order to receive free food.

deprived hanoians receive daily foods to survive covid-19 time hinh 15

VOV

