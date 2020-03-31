Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project

The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

The Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway between Long An and Dong Nai provinces through HCM City is delayed due to the lack of a managing unit. (Photo baochinhphu.vn)

According to the Vietnam Expressway Development and Investment Corporation (VEC), which is building the highway, the lack of a managing unit to decide on investment has led to a delay in the project.

Dung has directed the Government Office to quickly complete procedures for setting up the managing unit.

He instructed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work with the Ministries of Finance and Transport and other relevant agencies report to the government on allocating funds for ODA projects invested by the VEC.

The Ministry of Finance has informed the Asian Development Bank that procedures are being carried out and asked it to extend the loan agreement for the expressway project to June 1 next year.

Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai province have been instructed to quickly acquire and hand over land to the construction unit in line with the schedule.

Work on the expressway began in July 2014 and was scheduled to be completed in 2018.

But it has been delayed, with only 76 percent completed as of last year.

The 58km expressway connects Long An province’s Ben Luc and Can Giuoc districts with Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Can Gio districts in HCM City and Nhon Trach and Long Thanh districts in Dong Nai province.

It will have four lanes and allow vehicles to travel at up to 100km per hour./. VNA