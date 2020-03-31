Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 17:50:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project

 
 
31/03/2020    16:44 GMT+7

The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project hinh anh 1

The Ben Luc- Long Thanh Expressway between Long An and Dong Nai provinces through HCM City is delayed due to the lack of a managing unit. (Photo baochinhphu.vn)

According to the Vietnam Expressway Development and Investment Corporation (VEC), which is building the highway, the lack of a managing unit to decide on investment has led to a delay in the project.

Dung has directed the Government Office to quickly complete procedures for setting up the managing unit.

He instructed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work with the Ministries of Finance and Transport and other relevant agencies report to the government on allocating funds for ODA projects invested by the VEC.

The Ministry of Finance has informed the Asian Development Bank that procedures are being carried out and asked it to extend the loan agreement for the expressway project to June 1 next year.

 

Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai province have been instructed to quickly acquire and hand over land to the construction unit in line with the schedule.

Work on the expressway began in July 2014 and was scheduled to be completed in 2018.

But it has been delayed, with only 76 percent completed as of last year.

The 58km expressway connects Long An province’s Ben Luc and Can Giuoc districts with Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Can Gio districts in HCM City and Nhon Trach and Long Thanh districts in Dong Nai province.

It will have four lanes and allow vehicles to travel at up to 100km per hour./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths on March 31.

Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Farewell moments with virus patients
Farewell moments with virus patients
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

27 more COVID-19 patients had successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases confirmed on Monday.

Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City Party Committee has approved paying an allowance of US$42.5 a month to people losing their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the outlay meant for paying wage hikes this year to city officials.   

Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 