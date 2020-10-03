Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation

03/10/2020    17:18 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation hinh anh 1

The health sector is stepping up the application of technology in telehealth checks-up and treatment

Speaking at the event, Dam and said the World Health Organisation (WHO) forecast that the pandemic could last until the end of 2021 due to the unavailability of vaccines.

With the Party’s sound leadership, the PM and Government’s determination, and the close collaboration between the steering committee and ministries, agencies and localities, Vietnam effectively and promptly localised affected areas, helping to achieve the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and ensuring economic growth.

The country also stepped up cooperation with foreign experts and organisations to study the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, share treatment therapies and offer mutual support, he said.

After four COVID-19 transmission risks were defined in Vietnam, the map of safe living with COVID-19 www.antoancovid.vn was launched on October 1, which will be firstly used at schools and medical establishments to update information about the disease.

Later, the map will be widely used in lodging facilities, offices, factories, supermarkets and public transport vehicles.

The Ministry of Health is working closely with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications to complete the tool.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Health to work on the national electronic health records to monitor the health of the elderly, patients with outlying diseases and those at high risk of COVID-19 infection, as well as step up remote health check-ups and treatment.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said Vietnam experienced two waves of COVID-19 outbreaks in March and July with 1,096 infections and 35 deaths. The country has so far gone through 30 consecutive days without local transmissions and 1,020 patients have been given the all-clear from the virus.

As the upcoming winter-spring climate is conducive to the spread of the virus, he urged localities and people to stay vigilant, especially closely controlling illegal entry at border gates.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Tran Don directed units and localities to ensure security and order, keep track of entries to Vietnam to minimise transmission risks in the community./.

Localities share experience in battling COVID-19

The Ministry of Health held a teleconference recently discussing measures to ensure safety in battling COVID-19 at medical facilities, with more than 700 units around the country participating.

The teleconference reviewed lessons in COVID-19 treatment and measures to contain the spread of this and other acute respiratory diseases in hospitals.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son underlined that in addition to quarantining people that visited pandemic-hit regions, early detection and appropriate treatment have an important role to play in coping with the disease.

The ministry has prepared guidelines on COVID-19 diagnoses and treatment at hospitals, with updates from previous outbreaks and the experience of others.

Notably, the establishment of a centre providing online consultations has contributed to saving critical COVID-19 patients and raising treatment quality.

The pandemic has broken out in 215 countries and territories worldwide, Son noted. More than 34 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, while over 1 million have died.

Vietnam has so far reported 1,095 cases, of which 1,018 have now been given the all-clear, for a recovery rate of 96.4 percent. The country has also recorded 35 fatalities.

A total of 54 medical facilities around the country have provided treatment to COVID-19 patients. Thirty-two patients are now being treated at nine hospitals.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 3 morning

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on October 3 morning, marking 31 consecutive days without infections in the community.

The country has to date confirmed 1,096 COVID-19 cases, including 691 local infections and the remainders are imported cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the patients undergoing treatment, one has tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, two twice and four thrice.

As many as 1,020 patients were successfully treated and there are now no patients in critical conditions.

The death toll from the disease remained at 35, most of them were elderly people with serious underlying conditions.

A total of 16,182 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the county, including 723 in hospitals, 10,796 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 4,663 at their residences./.

CAJ highlights role of media during COVID-19 pandemic

The Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ) has highlighted the role of the media in the fight against COVID-19, saying “trust in the media is most crucial in time of crisis.”

 

It has been over 10 months that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on countries around the world. More than 33 million people have been affected, and unfortunately over a million people have died as a result. The pandemic is undoubtedly the biggest challenge facing the international community, the CAJ said in its statement issued recently.

“This challenge for countries in Southeast Asia is no less daunting, if not more. In an online informal meeting of members of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ) recently, we heard how governments and societies in their countries work together to battle the pandemic,” it said.

In order to express their concerns over the continuing pandemic and its economic and social impact and to demonstrate their solidarity with the governments and peoples in the ASEAN region in coping with the crisis, CAJ members issued a statement to recognise the ongoing efforts by governments and peoples of all the CAJ member countries to overcome the pandemic and its economic and social impact in their respective territories.

The CAJ appreciates all the hard work provided by healthcare workers whole have been at the frontline in battling the pandemic, and spirit of volunteerism by individual members of the public in this critical time has given us some shining moments in these dark hours.

As governments and societies join hand to combat the pandemic, the role of the media has become more crucial as ever, both in providing accurate information and keeping the public informed.

Most important of all, media practitioners are reminded that they must not let their guard down as far as professional ethnics is concerned in their coverage of the pandemic. Trust in the media is most crucial in time of crisis.

The CAJ strongly promotes transboundary cooperation among its member countries so that timely and valuable information on the pandemic can be shared. Equally important, CAJ member countries can learn from each other’s experience in fighting against the deadly disease.

Amidst the pandemic, the media, therefore, have responsibility to combat fake news and disinformation about the pandemic which has become a scourge that needs to be countered through joint efforts and cooperation among all the professional media in the region./.

Da Nang closes COVID-19 treatment hospital

The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in the central city of Da Nang decided on October 2 to dissolve the Hoa Vang COVID-19 treatment hospital.

Located within the medical centre in Hoa Vang district, the hospital treated a total of 239 patients, with the last discharged on September 23.

The medical centre is to continue handling the remaining workload.

Da Nang was the pandemic epicentre of the second COVID-19 outbreak, which began on July 25.

As of the morning of October 2, the city had gone 33 consecutive days without any community transmissions and recorded no new cases for 31 days.

Over 350 Vietnamese citizens flown home from UK

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were taken home from the UK on a flight arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Vietnam Airlines and British competent agencies on October 2 and 3.

The passengers included children aged under 18; students whose study completed, visas expired and or schools and dormitories closed; pregnant women; the elderly; the illnesses; and people who had been stranded during their travel or business trips.

The Vietnamese Embassy worked with the host country’s competent agencies to support the citizens in reaching the airport and sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented in-flight security and disease prevention measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Upon landing at the Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all crewmembers and passengers were given heath checkups and put into compulsory quarantine in accordance with regulations.

In the future, more flights are set to be conducted to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.

Thailand allows partial reopening of borders to tourists

Thai authorities said on October 2 that the country will begin reopening its borders to outsiders and kick-start the tourism industry plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic with a flight from China this month.

The scheme has been designed to forestall any risk of importing new cases, with only visitors from countries deemed low risk allowed to enter Thailand and all new arrivals required to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

According to a Tourism Authority of Thailand spokeswoman, the first arrivals will be a group of 150 Chinese tourists, with local media reporting that their flight would land on the resort island of Phuket next week.

If there are no problems with the first group, two more flights – one carrying Chinese passengers and another with European travellers – are booked to follow.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha told reporters this week that only a limited number of visitors would be allowed into Thailand, and that they would be monitored through wristbands and mobile phone apps.

Thailand’s economy is highly dependent on foreign visitors but the country is expecting a fraction of the nearly 40 million international arrivals it recorded last year, after the pandemic brought global air travel to a near standstill./.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Winning the gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) for the second time, Bui Hong Duc says he does not intend to study abroad, but will enroll at a university in Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Leading Vietnamese mathematicians recently met to discuss the burning issues in math teaching and research in Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1, 2020 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until October 31, the Immigration Department announced on September 30.

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung speaks about the 1,800ha of land that will be made available for the construction of Long Thanh Airport in October

SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam’s health care sector is stepping up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service quality.

