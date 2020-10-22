Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/10/2020 08:28:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Deputy PM orders completion of Sapa airport project’s pre-FS

23/10/2020    07:21 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the government of the northern upland province of Lao Cai to complete the pre-feasibility study of the Sapa airport project following feedback from the ministries.

Deputy PM orders completion of Sapa airport project’s pre-FS
An artist’s impression of Sapa airport – Photo: LAOCAITV.VN

The province has to ensure the project’s implementation is feasible, efficient and complies with prevailing regulations, the deputy PM stressed.

Earlier, the provincial government had proposed the prime minister consider and approve a master plan for building the Sapa airport, worth VND4.2 trillion in investment under the public-private partnership format and the build-operate-transfer contract.

The Sapa airport will be developed on some 371 hectares of land in Cam Con Commune of Bao Yen District, 100 kilometers from Sapa, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam.

 

Once completed, the project is expected to serve three million passengers per year, with one runway and a road system connecting with the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway. It will be used for both civil and military purposes.

Funding from the provincial budget would be used for site clearance, building key roads to and from the airport and constructing an air traffic control tower.

The mountainous northern province estimates operating the project for 50 years, including four years for construction and 46 years for capital recovery. SGT

Transport Ministry gives green light to build Sa Pa Airport

Transport Ministry gives green light to build Sa Pa Airport

The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 22
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 22
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam an effective ASEAN leader: ASEAN Post

Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

Close-up of first train of Hanoi’s second metro line put on rails
Close-up of first train of Hanoi’s second metro line put on rails
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

This is the first of a batch of four trains being produced for the line out of a total rolling stock of ten of Hanoi’s second metro line.

Storm Saudel heads toward Vietnam, heavy rain expected
Storm Saudel heads toward Vietnam, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Storm Saudel, which has gained strength overnight October 22, is heading toward central Vietnam and is expected to bring heavy rain to the region this weekend.

VN, Japan agree on quarantine-free procedures for short-term entries
VN, Japan agree on quarantine-free procedures for short-term entries
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Japan have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups from one country to enter another without undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine on short-term visits.

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.

Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide
Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Landslide and erosion in Quang Binh Province has cracked the road surface and broke the Cha Lo International Border Gate Economic Zone on October 20.

Waiting for a second miracle
Waiting for a second miracle
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Lying on the bed of the Military Hospital 103 in Hanoi with jaundiced skin, Nguyen Thi Diep, 25 years old, is waiting for her second liver transplant.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

VN launches elderly healthcare programme in response to ageing population

Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  21/10/2020 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Torrential rains coupled with the discharge of water from reservoirs have engulfed many areas in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Saudel is moving west at a speed of 10-15 km per hour, around 770 km to the east-southeast of Hoang Sa archipelago and is forecast to gain strength and bring rain to all localities across the country in the coming days.

Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Local authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta have begun taking measures to cope with the effects of saltwater intrusion and drought in the upcoming 2020-21 dry season.

PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow regulations ensuring people wear facemasks in crowded places or while using public transport and that all the violations should be dealt with.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has instructed the city’s Construction Planning Institute to work with the people's committees in all 24 districts to review parking lot plans included in the city’s master plan to 2025.

Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 