Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 12:38:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens

 
 
04/06/2020    11:24 GMT+7

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens hinh anh 1

Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi

The contest aims to identify the best design solution for the landmark - an important item within a project to build and upgrade areas around Hoan Kiem Lake.

It is open to consulting and design units, research institutes in culture, fine arts, and architecture, Vietnamese sculptors, artists, and architects, and students majoring in culture, fine arts, or architecture.

 

Entries must be a public art work that is in harmony with the landscape around Hoan Kiem Lake and spotlights Hanoi’s cultural identity and elicits emotions from Hanoians and tourists alike.

The deadline for entries is July 6, with the award ceremony and associated exhibition to be held on July 15.

Entrants are responsible for issues relating to copyright and other matters under law./.

 
 

Other News

.
Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

British pilot condition greatly improves
British pilot condition greatly improves
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Phong, 20, of Ngoc Hoa Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, was recently arrested due to circulating counterfeit money.

Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

By offering free haircuts to poor people, orphans and disabled children, Dang Thi Phuong and her employees give and receive plenty of smiles.

VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to train more nurses starting now since it has been forecast that, with its ageing population, there will be a shortage of 40,000-50,000 of them by 2030.

Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Whenever he has free time, Ho Xuan Thien, an elderly villager from the Ta Oi ethnic group in the central province of Thua Thien Hue's A Luoi District, takes out a crossbow to practise shooting in the back garden.

Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting
Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Minh Khang and Minh Anh have become the first transgender couple in Vietnam to naturally have a baby. Their daughter, Thien An, was born two weeks ago at a hospital in Dong Thap Province.

Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock
Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Three people in the central province of Ha Tinh died after getting an electric shock on Wednesday morning.

Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai
Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A Russian pilot has been injured after falling into the cliff from the height of 20 metres when participating in the 2020 paragliding festival held in Mu Cang Chai District in the northwestern province of Yen Bai.

Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners
Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Even though Vietnam is allowing foreign experts and specialists working on projects to enter the country, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 3
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community Covid-19 infections for 48 days

Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City
Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Around 100 parents in Ho Chi Minh City are preparing to sue a local school over online study fees.

Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.

Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The government unveils plans to turn Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station.

HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee to approve an additional subsidy of VND161 billion (US$6.9 million) for public bus operators this year.

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam

Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

As fury over George Floyd's killing continues, religious leaders condemn President Trump's actions.

Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 