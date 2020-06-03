Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi

The contest aims to identify the best design solution for the landmark - an important item within a project to build and upgrade areas around Hoan Kiem Lake.

It is open to consulting and design units, research institutes in culture, fine arts, and architecture, Vietnamese sculptors, artists, and architects, and students majoring in culture, fine arts, or architecture.

Entries must be a public art work that is in harmony with the landscape around Hoan Kiem Lake and spotlights Hanoi’s cultural identity and elicits emotions from Hanoians and tourists alike.

The deadline for entries is July 6, with the award ceremony and associated exhibition to be held on July 15.

Entrants are responsible for issues relating to copyright and other matters under law./.