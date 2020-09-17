Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Digital knowledge for a smart university

19/09/2020    07:33 GMT+7

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

for an intelligent university in Vietnam.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Students of the National University of Hanoi work in a group at the university's library. — Photo qdnd.vn

What contributions has the Centre for Information and Libraries made to the national education sector?

After 20 years of operation and development, the centre has become a leading library in the country with almost 45,000 textbooks and reference materials which are all in digital format, plus some 33,000 theses and scientific research papers kept available in an open digital format and some 4,100 online electronic magazines. The centre has published 114,000 books and 400 magazines. And what’s more important is the library is now automated and open 24 hours a day. Worthy of note, in May 2020 the library was ranked the 75th leading university library in the world.

Can you tell us about the knowledge that Vietnamese students have acquired from the centre?

In late 2019, the centre conducted a survey of 4,000 school pupils and university students about what they had gained through reading books from the library. They said that they had gained 49 per cent of their knowledge from reading books from the library, 40 per cent from teachers/lecturers, and 11 per cent from other sources. It is reported that in 2019 some 6.6 million people had used library services – an increase of 74 per cent against 2018 and an increase of 717 per cent compared with 2015.

A questionnaire conducted among library users found that more than 90 per cent were satisfied with library services.

 

What about the digital application of library services?

To meet the demand of over 40,000 students and university staff, there is no other way better for the library than to use digital technology. The centre has set a road map to digitalise all the library data to give users better access to the information they are searching for. In addition, advanced technology has been introduced to help users access most of the books/materials they want through the use of Webometrics or electronic books ScienceDirect, Springer Nature and others. Furthermore, the centre has created an Open Access database free of charge for anyone who wants to retrieve data or information from the Hanoi National University.

Will you please tell us a bit more about the Hanoi National University’s plan to build an intelligent information centre in the Lang Hoa Lac hi-tech zone?

From 2020-2025, the Library Centre will be developed into a centre for digital knowledge, or VNU-LIC. Once the VNU-LIC is in operation, digital knowledge will be available for all readers. If things go smoothly, by 2024 the VNU-LIC in the Lang Hoa Lac hi-tech zone will be put into operation and everything in there will be totally digitalised with Blockchain technology applied in the library. VNS

HUMG, Hitachi Systems Vietnam ink deal for a smart laboratory

A smart laboratory using new digital technology will be developed at Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) in order to help its students learn advanced industrial technologies needed for global economic integration.  

Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI

AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.

 
 

Other News

.
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 18
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on September 18 morning

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam’s human capital index 2020 is higher than average for the East Asia & Pacific region and lower-middle income countries, although the stunted rate among children reached up to 25%, according to the World Bank.

Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health is implementing a remote medical examination and treatment project for 2020-2025 to ensure the sustainable development of the health sector.

Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Students in the central city of Da Nang has returned to school as the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

HCM City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has raised a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee, regarding the entry of 7,000 foreign experts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 17
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 15 days

School accidents: a burning issue
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

To minimize the number of school accidents, there must be a reasonable framework with strict and clear discipline, and if necessary, cases must be brought to court for criminal proceedings, experts say.

Dong Tam case: Justice observed, consciences awakened
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

The week-long first-instance trial of suspects charged with “murder” or “resisting on-duty officers” over a deadly incident in Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district has concluded, 

HCM City to revoke long-delayed projects
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

HCM City authorities are planning to revoke “long-delayed or projects that are no longer feasible” that have affected thousands of home owners who have been asked to move to make way for these projects. 

Vietnam loses 2.4 million jobs in first two quarters
SOCIETYicon  16/09/2020 

A total of 2.4 million jobs have been lost in Vietnam in the first two quarters this year, the biggest reduction for the period in the past decade, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

84-year-old woman has sold soup on Saigon’s pavement for 50 years
SOCIETYicon  16/09/2020 

When she was young, she carried her porridge pot on the shoulders, and walked through alleys to make a living. 

