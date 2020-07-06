Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/07/2020 08:40:48 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam

06/07/2020    08:37 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central vietnam hinh 0
Taking samples for diphtheria testing in Gia Lai province

The diphtheria outbreak, which occurred in Dak Nong province more than a month ago and claimed two lives, seems to spread to Gia Lai province, a neighbouring locality in the Central Highlands.

A four-year-old boy who was diagnosed with malignant diphtheria and suffered complications from diphtheria died in Gia Lai early on July 5. Nine people who had close contact with the boy tested positive for the Corynebacterium bacterial strain that causes diphtheria.

To date 34 people have been infected with the Corynebacterium bacterium, including 16 cases in Dak Nong province, 10 cases in Gia Lai province and eight cases in Kon Tum province.

In a recent urgent telegram, the Ministry of Health has requested that Central Highlands provinces take preventive measures against the disease. Local healthcare facilities were required to intensify examination, early detect diphtheria cases, promptly quarantine cases of infection, and strictly zone off affected areas to handle outbreaks and prevent the spread of the disease.

 

For Dak Nong province, a diphtheria hotspot, the Ministry of Health asked the local health sector to prepare quarantine areas and necessary medical equipment, while increasing training for medical workers, in order to receive and treat severe cases.

Diphtheria is an infection caused by the Corynebacterium diphtheria bacterium. It spreads through air and direct contact. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, swallowing difficulty and white patches in the throat. Complications include myocarditis, kidney problems, respiratory failure, inflammation of nerves, coma, and death.

Diphtheria has yet to be eradicated nationwide, with vaccination representing the best possible solution in order to prevent someone from suffering from bacterial infection.

As diphtheria is easily transmitted through coughing and sneezing, people have been advised to cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, frequently wash their hands with soap, and limit their contact with suspected cases. VOV

 
 

.
Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days
Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded no new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, staying clear of the novel coronavirus epidemic in the community for 81 days in a row, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
UK offers isolation exemption for 59 countries, including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The UK government has moved to exempt arriving passengers from undergoing a 14-day period of self-isolation from 59 countries and territories, including Vietnam, when entering Britain as of July 10.

Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
Fishermen in Binh Dinh fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Two fishermen in the southern central province of Binh Dinh have been fined a total VND1.8 billion (USD78,260) for illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

In a typical Dao Do (Red Dao) family, daughters are named May. 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.

Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.

Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

Save a cup, save the environment
Save a cup, save the environment
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Bringing your own reusable cup to buy takeaway drinks helps cut down on single-use plastic. But what if you forget to bring it one day?

Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy head of the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes talks about the drug crimes.

Latest news

