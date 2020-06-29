Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 18:23:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?

 
 
30/06/2020    18:17 GMT+7

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

The Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted has announced its enrollment plan for the 2020-2021 academic year, which says students must get a 10 score for nearly all subjects and a 9 score for one subject over the last five years at primary school to be eligible to apply to the school.

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?

The Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted


The students who meet the strict requirements will be shortlisted and will have to attend an entrance exam to the school.

Hang, a parent in Ba Dinh district, said she has doubts about the 10 score requirement.

“My cousin last year got a GPA at 10, but he had only a 3 score when attending the entrance exam,” she said.

On education forums, many parents have criticized the school’s enrollment policy.

The Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted has announced its enrollment plan for the 2020-2021 academic year, which says students must get a 10 score for nearly all subjects and a 9 score for one subject over the last five years at primary school to be eligible to apply to the school.
 

“Why does the school set such overly high requirements?” a parent asked.

“Are they education establishments that create excellent students or are they establishments which only receive excellent students," another parent said.

Meanwhile, many other parents said that the existence of the schools for the gifted ‘creates social inequality’, and others complained that the high requirements put a heavy burden on students.

“Everyone understands that students won’t pass the exam to the school if they don’t attend extra classes to review for the exam,” a parent wrote.

“As such, only the students born in well-off families can go to private tutoring classes to review for exam, while poor students can’t. So, I can say that schools for the gifted are just the playing fields for the rich," he explained.

Ha My, a parent in Hoang Mai district, admitted that her daughter began preparing for the entrance exam to the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the gifted when the girl entered the first grade.

“My daughter began learning English at the age of 4. She practices speaking and listening with native speaker teachers, and grammar as well. She also goes to mathematics and literature classes,” My said.

According to My, the cost for 12-week English course is VND5 million and she has to pay VND20 million a year for the child’s English courses. The total amount of money she has spent on English learning has reached VND160 million over the last six years.

While many parents are against the existence of schools for the gifted, My and others believe that the schools give more opportunities to excellent students to promote their talents.

“The graduates from schools for the gifted clearly gain bigger success in their lives than the graduates from other schools,” My said.

Kim Chi 

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme

The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

Free visa waivers extended until July 31
Free visa waivers extended until July 31
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 