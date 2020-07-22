Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/07/2020 22:35:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis

22/07/2020    21:19 GMT+7

Doctors at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City have performed emergency surgery on three patients diagnosed with tuberculosis aortitis, a rare condition that can cause aortic rupture.

Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
Binh Dan Hospital doctors perform surgery to treat a rare and life-threatening condition called tuberculous aortitis. — Photo courtesy of the hospital

The condition is a rare form of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis.

The life-threatening condition had caused damage to the patients' blood vessels, with one patient suffering from an aneurysm. 

The patients included a 50-year-old man from the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh who was in severe abdominal pain when admitted to the hospital. He said he had been treated there for TB three years ago.

The second patient was a 43-year old man from the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. He was hospitalised because of pains around the umbilicus. He had been previously treated for pulmonary and lymph node tuberculosis.

The other patient was from the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau. He had been vomiting blood. Doctors at the hospital diagnosed that he had TB.

After surgery, all three patients were treated for TB.

 

Dr Ho Khanh Duc, head of the cardiac-blood vessel surgery department at the hospital, said that TB bacteria can spread in areas around arteries, affecting lymph nodes and membranes around the heart and other organs. Bacteria can enter the wall of the aorta and cause inflammation and destroy the wall gradually, and the rupture of an aneurysm can lead to massive bleeding.

Duc said that tuberculous aortitis has no specific symptoms and progresses silently. Patients with the disease must have surgery and TB treatment.

If patients with a history of TB treatment have prolonged pain in the abdomen or suddenly lose consciousness due to shock from loss of blood, they should go to health facilities specialising in vascular diseases.

Tuberculous aortitis needs to be detected early. If is it not, damage caused by TB will continue to develop, increasing the risk of infections and death due to blood loss.  VNS

Vietnam conquers demanding technique in microtia ear reconstruction

Vietnam conquers demanding technique in microtia ear reconstruction

Vietnam has become one of a few countries in the world to master microtia ear reconstruction (MER), thanks to efforts from the Hanoi-based Vietnam - Germany Friendship Hospital.

The one who makes the world a better place

The one who makes the world a better place

Quynh Hoa recently spent the day at the Central Military Hospital 108’s Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery to understand more about the army doctors’ intelligence and devotion.

 
 

Other News

.
Students speak up for gender equality
Students speak up for gender equality
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi looks different from a bird’s-eye view of both its old and new bridges spanning the Red River.

A shocking electricity bill
A shocking electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 21
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 