Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/08/2020 12:58:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients

29/08/2020    11:36 GMT+7

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients

Illustrative image

Doctor Dong Phu Khiem, deputy head of the resuscitation department at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, recounted his days struggling to help COVID-19 patients.

Saving the lives of patients

According to Khiem, in the early days of March, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Vietnam, specialised ambulances continuously worked to carry patients to the hospital.

When the 17th patient was hospitalised on March 5 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 the next day, many people became worried. Before that, the country had recorded no new infections for more than 20 straight days.

On March 7, another patient was transferred to the hospital. The testing result showed that the patient was positive for the virus.

By March 12, the total number of COVID-19 cases treated at the hospital amounted to 10, including six foreigners.

In only a few days, all medical workers at the hospital were mobilised. Patients infected with the disease were treated in a separate area. Suspected cases (F1) were closely monitored and quarantined. During the peak of the disease, the 500-bed hospital had to treat nearly 400 patients and monitor other suspected cases.

Doctor Nguyen Trung Cap, head of the hospital’s Emergency Department, said the number of critically ill patients increased in the second and third waves of the disease. Health workers had to work hard day and night to minimise the fatalities.

Doctor Nguyen Trung Cap, head of the hospital’s Emergency Department (Photo: Minh Quyet/Vietnam News Agency).

Statistics showed that the hospital received and treated 143 patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (over 50 percent of the total cases in Vietnam), including 15 critically ill patients and five who had to use ventilators and intensive treatment around the clock.

With the help of the entire medical staff, the hospital has successfully treated 109 patients. At present, only two patients need ventilators, but their health continues to improve.

The hospital also received over 2,100 suspected cases for quarantine, including 30 from Wuhan in China – the epicentre of the disease. To date, more than 100 cases are continuously quarantined and undergo health monitoring. The remainders have been discharged from the hospital.

Recovered patients at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Ensuring fighting strength

Doctor Nguyen Trung Cap recounted that, during the peak of the disease, his department had seven doctors and 15 nurses treating 15 COVID-19 patients.

“We sometimes have the feeling that we cannot distinguish what the date is today due to the heavy workload. We have no concept of days off and working days,” he said.

 

Recounting a series of treatment days for patients, Cap said that most of the patients were Vietnamese in the first phase, but in the second phase, the hospital received patients from different countries, such as the UK, France, Germany and Sweden. The quick spread of the disease and the treatment of patients from different countries caused a lot of difficulties for health workers, like language barriers.

Treating a critically ill patient at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (Photo: VietnamPlus).

Cap said hospitals are on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. Despite the complicated developments of the disease, no one has stopped in this fight, he added.

The risk of transmission among health workers is the biggest threat to all hospitals, Cap said, adding that, ensuring fighting sources is important to win the fight. Therefore, the hospital had opened training courses for its medical staff before the disease outbreak and prepared the best protective equipment to minimise the transmission risk.

Thank you Vietnam!

Thanks to the efforts of soldiers in white coats nationwide, Vietnam has achieved unexpected achievements. The world has recorded over 3.4 million infections and over 239,000 deaths, and Vietnam shares a long borderline with China – where the pandemic first occurred, the Southeast Asian country has promptly localised outbreak areas and treated successfully 223 out of the total 270 patients, with zero death.

Dixong John Garth and his wife are treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Among the recovered patients, many are foreign nationals who expressed their admiration for Vietnam’s health care system. Shan Coralie Baker (67 years old) and her husband Dixong John Garth (74 years old) from the UK shared that 22:00 on April 13 was a memorable moment for them because they were discharged from the hospital and returned to their hometown safely after 35 days of treatment.

Earlier in March 2020, Shan Coralie Baker and her spouse came to Vietnam to visit their son in the central city of Da Nang. They tested positive for SAR-CoV-2 and brought to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Baker said she was shocked at first. Her health status became more serious as she began to cough a lot and struggled to breath. She thought she would die. But Vietnamese doctors have saved her life.

After active treatment, she had gradually recovered and tested negative for the virus three times. But her husband had to use a ventilator.

Shan Coralie Baker and her husband are given the all-clear from the disease and allowed to discharge from the hospital (Photo: VietnamPlus).

Baker said that, when she knew that her husband was transferred to the resuscitation department, she was very scared. With nursing experience in the UK for 40 years, she understood that this is a very critical condition that could be life-threatening.

However, the medical staff at the hospital had worked for 10 days to save the life of her husband – a 10-year blood cancer patient, she said.

She expressed her deep gratitude and admiration for Vietnamese health workers. She said they were very lucky to meet Vietnamese doctors and nurses. “Thank you! Thank you so much!” VNA

Brave doctors head to Da Nang to fight outbreak

Brave doctors head to Da Nang to fight outbreak

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak sprang up in the central city, dozens of leading doctors went in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

 
 

Other News

.
The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Dao Quang Vinh, former Director-General of the Institute of Labour, Science and Social Affairs talks on whether Vietnam should launch a second package to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

An unexploded bomb weighing up to 450 kilos has been found in the central province of Quang Binh.

Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Alongside those caring for COVID-19 patients, there are countless people working behind the scenes that are equally important to Vietnam's battle against the pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 28
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam reports more Covid-19 reinfection cases

Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi's Son Tay General Hospital today announced that a woman in Hanoi has been infected with Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which is caused by bacterium Burkholderia pseudomalle.

Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals
Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

With a 29.75 score, Nguyen Trung Hai from Hai Phong, has gained the highest score among A-group students at the high school finals.

Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores
Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Nam Dinh and Binh Duong have taken the lead for the highest average high-school graduation exam scores this year, according to statistics from 62 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

Tay Ninh: man bitten by 3m-long cobra survives
Tay Ninh: man bitten by 3m-long cobra survives
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

A 38-year-old in the southern province of Tay Ninh brought a live cobra nearly 3km long with him, wrapped around his arm, to the General Hospital of Tay Ninh Province’s emergency ward.

VN schools ready for opening ceremony, new academic year
VN schools ready for opening ceremony, new academic year
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

More than 50 provinces and cities nationwide have announced schedules for the new school year and prepared scenarios to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested
Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.

Traffic infrastructure projects lag behind schedule
Traffic infrastructure projects lag behind schedule
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Construction on many traffic infrastructure projects is running behind schedule due to a slow land clearance process.

HCM City ensures that all children will attend school in upcoming academic year
HCM City ensures that all children will attend school in upcoming academic year
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

HCM City will ensure that all school-aged children will be able to attend school and that first graders will study under the new training programme this year, said Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee.   

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year
30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 27
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

 More Vietnamese test positive for Covid-19 abroad

The unique corn market in HCM City
The unique corn market in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

There is a unique market in HCM City, which sells only one product – corn.

Online teaching to continue post-COVID
Online teaching to continue post-COVID
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

General schools and universities have organized online teaching for the last six months because of Covid-19. However, even when the pandemic ends, online teaching will still continue.

Different types of coronavirus tests explained
Different types of coronavirus tests explained
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Many people are confused about the different types of COVID-19 tests available in Vietnam.

New decree on administrative fines in border management
New decree on administrative fines in border management
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of VND50 million (US$2,160) under a newly-issued decree.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 