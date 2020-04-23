Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 16:28:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing

 
 
24/04/2020    11:14 GMT+7

As Vietnam uses social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, champions of women’s rights fear the policy may be putting women in greater danger of domestic violence.

While closing public spaces and urging citizens to stay at home has helped the country record no new COVID-19 cases in almost a week, the measures have put women at increased risk of violence as they stay cooped up with abusive partners in a stressful situation.

Adding to this, the devastating economic impact of the pandemic has made it harder for civil society to support women at risk of domestic violence.

Longstanding issue

Domestic violence has long been a problem in Vietnam and United Nations research has found that over the past 10 years, one in three married women have been the victims of domestic violence.

However, since the country began its social distancing campaign on April 1, campaigners say reports of domestic abuse have increased.

The Centre for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender – Family – Women and Adolescents (CSAGA) runs a hotline to offer support for various issues, including domestic violence.

While the NGO does not have data for this year as its operators have been working from home, a representative told Việt Nam News that calls reporting domestic abuse have “extremely increased, especially during social distancing".

This uptick in calls chimes with what other organisations around the world have reported during lockdowns and social distancing, said UN Women Vietnam Head of Office Elisa Fernandez.

Fernandez told Việt Nam News that UN Women had been in close contact with organisations that support victims of domestic abuse, and all had reported surges in demand for their services.

“They have consistently reported an increase in calls, an increase in demand for psychological, social psychosocial support, for emergency shelter,” she said.

“We know for example that Peace House, a shelter for survivors of violence against women that is managed by the Vietnam Women’s Union, has recorded an increase in calls and people looking for help by 50 per cent and the number of people that need shelter has doubled compared to the numbers of 2018 and 2019 at the same time of the year,” she added.

Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
The HopeBox logo at the social enterprise's headquarters. — VNS Photo Paul Kennedy

Hope in a box

Organisations that support victims of domestic abuse are also suffering from the pandemic’s economic impact.

Dang Thi Huong founded the social enterprise HopeBox to support women who have been victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, and she’s found it harder to help since the pandemic started.

HopeBox provides jobs for victims by offering a lunchbox delivery service, event catering and sales of baked goods, as well as helping them out with safe accommodation and offering activities like yoga, but with orders down due to the economic hit of the virus, Huong says 90 per cent of HopeBox’s activities has been impacted.

“Since COVID-19 happened all the events have been closing down,” Huong told Việt Nam News, adding: “Our 2020 plan has been kind of wiped out.”

While Huong and her staff have adapted the business by offering new products to try and cope, the impact has decreased the level of support she’s able to offer women, though she’s trying to keep as many as possible in work.

 

“It’s really hard to bring them (the women) back so I try to keep them staying here, even though we are not so busy or at least keep them in Hanoi and create some other activities, for example, they’re studying English these days.”

Despite this, Huong said one woman HopeBox had supported had been forced to return to an abusive relationship due to the pandemic.

“One of our women is still in that relationship because when the pandemic came in March, she got a call from her husband and he asked her to go back just because of the pandemic.

“So she thought it would be safer but it’s actually not so. We’re still trying to rescue her to come back here,” she said.

“Social distancing time it’s just the worst time because they (victims) don’t get support,” she added.

Priorities

With resources focused on confronting the pandemic, UN Women’s Fernandez fears efforts to stop gender-based violence could take a long-term hit.

She said that as the pandemic changes priorities, there was a risk of losing the progress made in Vietnam to make confronting gender-based violence a priority.

“Gender-based violence, domestic violence even violence against children has to be a priority in the response (to the pandemic) of the Government, of society, organisations of donors and the UN,” she said.  VNS

*Support for victims of domestic abuse in Vietnam is available through:

CSAGA – 02433335599

Peace House – 1900969680

HopeBox – +84901245073

Survivor: Nguyen Thi Thuy’s story

Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
Nguyen Thi Thuy, a survivor of domestic violence and a HopeBox employee. — VNS Photo Minh Phuong 

When I lived in my hometown, I just worked in the field without a stable income. Then I got married and gave birth one year later. After giving birth, I stayed at home because my child was too small but no one could look after my baby, neither grandparents nor daycare.

At that time, my child was very ill, and my husband was the only who went to work. His income was not enough to cover our living costs. Whenever I asked him for money to buy diapers, milk or bring our child to the hospital, he didn’t give me money. After so many times, my husband started drinking and gambling, beat me and told me: “I have to go to work to raise you and your child!”

I couldn't stand it any longer and took my children to my mother's home. My husband then apologised and promised to change his behaviour. One year after that, he started to curse and beat me again. So I decided to leave and got divorced.

At first, I was having doubts and didn't believe that there was a place that could not only support my rent, but also give me a stable job.

Huong and other people at HopeBox are very kind to me. Working at HopeBox, I have a very stable life with an income of more than VND5 million (US$221) per month. HopeBox also pays half of the monthly rent and provides lunch for us.

I think people here treat me very well, like a family. My life is getting better now, better than being at home.

Peter Cowan and Minh Phuong

Campaigners say domestic violence is on the rise

Campaigners say domestic violence is on the rise

A leading domestic violence specialist in Vietnam has said there are more and more cases of women being beaten up by their partners – with many victims too scared to complain for fear of bringing shame on their families.

VN Ministry of Justice to amend Law on Marriage and Family

VN Ministry of Justice to amend Law on Marriage and Family

The Ministry of Justice will work with relevant agencies to review problems in the implementation of the 2014 Law on Marriage and Family.

 
 

Other News

.
The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Every day, Tran Thi Van from Can Gao Village in the southern province of Kien Giang’s An Minh District gets up early to prepare food and then take her son to school by boat.

Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast
Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A Filipino sailor who lost consciousness while working on a Panamanian vessel was rescued early on April 23 by staff from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 3 based in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Coronavirus: Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
Coronavirus: Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

As the World Food Programme warns of the worst crisis since WWII, which countries are most vulnerable?

Coronavirus: Stories of unemployment, fear and hope in the US
Coronavirus: Stories of unemployment, fear and hope in the US
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment - and there's a human story behind each claim.

University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight
University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Students and lecturers from several universities in the country have made and donated robots and medical devices to hospitals and quarantine areas to serve the fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latin American crime gangs adapt to pandemic
Coronavirus: Latin American crime gangs adapt to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Crime gangs in Latin America are making changes to the way they operate, but are they gaining strength?

India rape: Six-year-old victim's eyes damaged in attack
India rape: Six-year-old victim's eyes damaged in attack
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Police in Madhya Pradesh say the child was grabbed near her home and subjected to a horrific attack.

Over 6,300 people from abroad complete quarantine period
Over 6,300 people from abroad complete quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The remaining 171 people at COVID-19 quarantine sites in Thua Thien-Hue Province completed their 14-day quarantine on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 6,380 cases finishing compulsory isolation.

Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSO
Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSO
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has the second largest number of foreign students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank
Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Aloe vera farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are earning large incomes because of the high prices they are getting because of the prolonged hot weather.

First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus
Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Data shows a further 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week.

Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid
Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The US president says he is unhappy that the ultra-wealthy college has received stimulus money.

Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on April 23 began a four-day appeal trial for the case involving the MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of 95 percent of shares in the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.

Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The head of the UN health agency warns most of the world's population "remains susceptible".

Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Scientists map ancient underwater landslides in the region chosen for Jakarta's replacement.

Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Hail and strong winds on Wednesday damaged houses, crops and infrastructure in northern provinces including Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Vinh Phuc.

Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of the country.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 