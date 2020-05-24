Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse

The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago.
The decision, which was approved by the provincial People’s Procuracy, was issued today, May 25, following a probe into Hai’s alleged violations of work safety and hygiene regulations, under Article 295 of the Penal Code.
Hai is responsible for managing the construction of an AV Healthcare factory run by a South Korean company that produces diapers, milk feeding bottles and sanitary napkins in Giang Dien Industrial Park in the southern province of Dong Nai.
On May 14, while a group of workers was working at the construction site, an eight-meter-high and 109-meter-long wall collapsed, burying them under the debris.
The police started investigating the case for potential construction violations with serious consequences and teamed up with the Ministry of Public Security and the relevant agencies to determine the cause of the accident.
According to a report from the provincial government, Ha Hai Nga company was contracted to build the factory. Laud JVC firm is responsible for designing the factory, while Dong Nai Industrial Services JSC is the supervisor. SGT
