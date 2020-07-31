Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/08/2020 09:17:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport

01/08/2020    08:01 GMT+7

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
A rendering of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Vietnam 

As scheduled, Dong Nai Province will hand over the priority area of ​​1,800ha to the project investor by October, and the entire land by the second quarter of 2021.

Cao Tien Dung, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said at a recent meeting that it was important to complete the assessment of cleared land for affected households within this year.

As of today, Long Thanh District People’s Committee has made three compensation payments worth over VND440 billion (US$19.08 million) to 269 households, according to Dung.

Le Van Tiep, vice chairman of Long Thanh District People’s Committee, said due to the large number of affected households with the large land area, compensation payments will be implemented several times. 

At the end of April, the provincial People’s Committee started construction of five bidding packages to build technical infrastructure at the Loc An - Binh Son resettlement area, including four roads and drainage systems.

Land used for resettlement purpose is expected to be handed over to the affected households next month when the roads are completed. Meanwhile, the remaining technical infrastructure facilities are being implemented quickly, according to Tiep. 

Delayed disbursement

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, delayed land acquisition disbursement for the airport could affect the progress of the airport, scheduled to begin in the second quarter next year and to be completed by 2025.

As of June, only 10 per cent of the VND18.19 trillion ($784 million) allocated for airport land acquisition and compensation had been disbursed, according to the ministry.

In April, the Dong Nai administration committed to disburse all funding within this year, but the low disbursement rate means the province will likely fail to complete land acquisition and compensation by 2021 as promised, experts have warned.

 

Recently, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested the province to speed up site clearance and compensation as well as disbursement of all VND23 trillion for the airport project in accordance with the law.

The PM also set a deadline for assessment of cleared land for compensation purposes by the end of November.

He suggested that the Ministry of Transport closely work with Dong Nai Province to promptly solve any hurdles to ensure the project remains on schedule.

To build Long Thanh airport, the site clearance project must acquire more than 5,000ha of land and more than 364 extra hectares to build two resettlement sites.

Around 4,800 local households and 26 organisations are expected to be relocated to make way for the proposed airport. 

The airport is expected to serve 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of freight each year.

Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the airport will be located in six communes in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province. The airport’s total investment is VND336.63 trillion ($14.47 billion), with construction divided into three phases.

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.  VNS

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.  

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

 
 

Other News

.
Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 and the East Sea dispute were among the topics covered in winning reports by foreigners at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, 

COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The latest mutation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) found in Da Nang will not affect the gene pool selected by Vietnamese researchers for antigens and vaccines, according to experts.

Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many areas in Danang City have become deserted as people stay indoors due to fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

If the educational environment changes, training quality improves, and teaching methods are more reasonable, students will choose to stay in Vietnam to follow tertiary education instead of going abroad, educators believe.

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

As new local infections of Covid-19 are rising, Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route from August 1.

Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's Ministry of Health today, July 31, confirmed the first Covid-19 death as the coronavirus re-emerged in the country last week after 99 days without local transmission.

Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Four workers were killed after scaffolding at a construction site in Hanoi collapsed on Thursday night.

Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US, 

Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Da Nang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.

Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country.

Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Comprehensive training cooperation between universities and businesses can help create a high-quality workforce for data science and high technology development in the 4.0 industry era.

Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Head of the Interdisciplinary Department under Vietnam National University Hanoi, Assistant professor Dr Nguyen Van Hieu talks about doctoral programmes on climate change and sustainable development

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Health Ministry sends additional personnel to Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 