Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/10/2020 15:22:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency

03/10/2020    14:07 GMT+7

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency hinh anh 1

Le Dinh Cong at the court (Photo: VNA)

They are Le Dinh Cong, Le Dinh Chuc, Le Dinh Doanh, Bui Viet Hieu and Nguyen Quoc Tien.

On September 14, the Hanoi People’s Court sentenced Le Dinh Cong and Le Dinh Chuc to death while Le Dinh Doanh was given life behind bars.

Bui Viet Hieu and Nguyen Quoc Tien received sentences of 16 years and 13 years in prison, respectively.

All were charged with “murder” pursuant to Clause 1, Article 123 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Besides those people, Nguyen Van Tuyen also got 12-year imprisonment for the same charge.

The remaining 23 were given sentences from 15 months’ probation to six years in prison for “resisting on-duty officers” pursuant to Clause 2, Article 330 of the 2015 Penal Code. Of whom, 14 received suspended sentences and were freed after the hearing.

The first instance conclusion shows that this was an extremely serious case, with the defendants’ criminal deeds extremely dangerous for society, running counter to the law, disregarding the State’s principles, infringing upon the State and local authorities’ right activities, and displaying contempt for the lives and health of others, especially those on duty.

Their deeds were extremely brutal and inhumane, using petrol to burn the three policemen when they fell into a pit between Chuc’s house and his neighbour, making their bodies unidentifiable.

 

The jury said this was a huge loss for the public security force as well as the families of the three policemen. The case caused outrage among people in Hanoi in particular and in Vietnam at large, requiring strict sentences for the defendants.

The six defendants accused of “murder” were the masterminds of the crime and they also led and directly committed criminal acts. They had closely colluded with others who were key members of a so-called “group of consensus” led by Le Dinh Kinh. Kinh was shot dead while holding a grenade and calling on others to resist on-duty officers.

Cong was the leader and often incited others to kill police officers by posting video clips and livestreaming on social networks. He also threatened to bomb power stations and kill 300-500 police officers, assigned tasks to other defendants, and actively performed these acts.

He also directed and contributed money to buy petrol and grenades, guided others how to make petrol bombs and tinder, and directly threw petrol bombs and grenades toward on-duty officers.

Considering that the consequences of Cong’s actions are particularly serious, the jury said it is necessary to apply the most severe punishment against him, to ensure the strictness of the law, general deterrence, education, and prevention.

On late January 8 and early January 9, when informed of the appearance of on-duty officers in Hoanh village, Le Dinh Chuc and other defendants brought weapons to the rooftop of a neighbouring house. They threw four petrol bombs and one grenade at the police, and used hand-made weapons to attack the officers, causing three of them to fall into a pit near Kinh’s house. Chuc and Doanh repeatedly poured petrol into the pit and set it on fire, killing the three policemen.

Bui Viet Hieu and Nguyen Van Tuyen, driven by greed for land, incited others to commit crimes. As the death of the policemen was associated with their behaviour, they must be punished strictly, the jury said, adding that there were also mitigating circumstances, as Hieu committed the crime when he was over 70 years old and Tuyen is a person with disabilities.

Nguyen Quoc Tien was confirmed to have participated in the case right from the beginning and actively contributed money to buy petrol and grenades. He made petrol bombs and purchased 10 grenades with the aim of killing policemen with his accomplices. Though the grenades he had bought did not explode, he clearly believed they were real and would cause death and severe injuries./.VNA

Two death sentences handed down in Dong Tam case

Two death sentences handed down in Dong Tam case

Two death sentences and one life imprisonment have been handed down to those involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of Hanoi’s My Duc district earlier this year.

 
 

Other News

.
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Winning the gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) for the second time, Bui Hong Duc says he does not intend to study abroad, but will enroll at a university in Vietnam.

HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Leading Vietnamese mathematicians recently met to discuss the burning issues in math teaching and research in Vietnam.

Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1, 2020 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until October 31, the Immigration Department announced on September 30.

Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung speaks about the 1,800ha of land that will be made available for the construction of Long Thanh Airport in October

Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam’s health care sector is stepping up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service quality.

Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Key traffic works are a lever to help Quang Ninh's economy have a leapfrog development in the past 5 years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 